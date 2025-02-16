The deputy CM rued that the quality of development work remains 'substandard' despite substantial government expenditure, and vowed to not let contractors join his party

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a programme at Partur, Jalna district, on Saturday. Pic/X

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar has accused several contractors of submitting bills and receiving payments for development works that have not been carried out, warning that such practices will not be tolerated, reported news agency PTI.

Pawar made these comments on Saturday during a programme in Partur, Jalna district, where former legislator Suresh Jethliya switched sides from Congress to his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Deputy CM lamented that despite substantial government expenditure, the quality of development work remained "substandard," and pledged not to allow contractors involved in such practices to join his party, PTI reported.

“Bills are being submitted and money is withdrawn without any work being done. Don’t come to my party (NCP),” said Pawar, who also serves as the finance minister of Maharashtra.

He urged government officials to perform their duties with sincerity, PTI reported. “The government spends crores of rupees on salaries and pensions, yet quality work is not being done. We implemented the Seventh Pay Commission, and now we will introduce the Eighth Pay Commission. Why is responsibility not being taken by government officials?” he questioned.

Pawar referred to his visit to the new collector's office in Jalna, expressing his shock at the poor quality of work. “I was shocked to see the shoddy work. This kind of negligence will not be tolerated,” he remarked. The Deputy CM also claimed that he had been advised against staying at the government rest house, which was reportedly "infested with mosquitoes," prompting him to opt for private accommodation instead.

He questioned why both government officials and public representatives were not taking responsibility and fulfilling their duties honestly.

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM also announced financial support for the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. “GMCH officials have urged me to allocate Rs 500-800 crore for the hospital. I have given them an assurance, as the hospital serves the poor and needy. Its services must be delivered efficiently,” he said.

However, Pawar expressed concerns over hygiene at the hospital, condemning the practice of spitting and defacing the premises. “I have been informed that people are spitting in the hospital. Such individuals should be punished. Install CCTV cameras and catch those responsible,” he directed.

(With PTI inputs)