Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has urged the public to avoid consuming undercooked chicken amid concerns linking it to the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune. He reassured that there is no need for chicken culling and emphasised proper food preparation.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged the public to exercise caution and avoid consuming undercooked chicken amid the ongoing Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune.

Addressing reporters at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pawar acknowledged concerns linking the outbreak to poultry consumption but reassured citizens that there is no requirement for a mass culling of chickens.

"I recently met the Divisional Commissioner at the airport, and we discussed the GBS situation in detail. Some reports have suggested that the outbreak in the Khadakwasla dam area could be due to water contamination, while others have speculated about a link to chicken consumption. However, after a comprehensive review, it has been concluded that there is no need to cull poultry," Pawar stated, according to ANI.

The Deputy CM further stressed the significance of proper food preparation to mitigate any health risks. "Doctors have advised that food must be thoroughly cooked before consumption. If it remains undercooked, such concerns arise. The GBS situation is largely under control. I will be issuing instructions to officials soon, and they will release a press note," he added.

Pawar also urged the media to refrain from spreading unnecessary panic among the public. "The Divisional Commissioner has clarified that there is no need for chicken culling. I request the media not to create fear among citizens," he stated, as per ANI reports.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Health Department issued an official statement on Saturday, revealing that a total of 181 patients have been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, with 27 additional suspected cases under investigation.

According to ANI, eight fatalities have been recorded so far—four confirmed as GBS-related, while the other four remain under assessment.

Among the affected individuals, 42 cases have emerged from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, 94 from recently incorporated villages in the PMC region, 30 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 32 from Pune rural areas, and nine from other districts.

As per ANI reports, health authorities confirmed that 120 patients have been discharged following treatment, while 47 remain in intensive care units (ICU) and 20 are on ventilator support.

The state government continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring necessary medical intervention and public awareness to prevent further spread of the disease.

(With inputs from ANI)