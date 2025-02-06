The Pune Municipal Corporation has sealed 19 private RO water plants in Nanded village after tests confirmed contamination. The decision comes amid rising cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the area, with authorities taking action to ensure water safety.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Pune municipal corporation seals 19 private RO plants amid GBS outbreak x 00:00

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed 19 privately-owned reverse osmosis (RO) water plants in the Nanded village area, the epicentre of the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak, after tests revealed that the water from these facilities was unfit for consumption. The move comes as a part of efforts to curb the rising cases of GBS in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the Pune district reported four additional suspected GBS cases, bringing the total number of suspected cases in Maharashtra to 170. GBS, a rare neurological disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system, has raised concerns over the safety of drinking water in the affected areas.

According to PMC officials, the RO plants in the Dhayari-Nanded region, which supplied bottled water to a large number of local residents, were found to be producing contaminated water. Tests on water samples collected from the facilities confirmed the presence of harmful bacteria, making the water unsafe for consumption. Following this discovery, the PMC immediately sealed these 19 plants and stopped their operations.

Prithviraj P B, additional commissioner of the PMC, confirmed the action, stating that the water samples collected from several privately run RO plants in the Nanded and surrounding areas were unfit for drinking. As a result, these plants were sealed to prevent any further distribution of contaminated water.

Further investigations revealed the presence of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria in the water samples. E. coli is known to cause gastrointestinal issues and other health complications. The PMC's water supply department head, Nandkishor Jagtap, urged private water suppliers in the area to use a bleaching powder solution provided by the PMC to eliminate the bacteria and ensure the safety of the water being supplied to residents.

The crackdown on the private RO plants is part of a broader effort to ensure safe drinking water in the area, following concerns over the GBS outbreak. Earlier this week, a rapid response team investigating the GBS cases in Nanded found that there was no chlorine in the drinking water supplied to the households of 26 suspected GBS patients.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a condition that can cause sudden numbness, muscle weakness, and in severe cases, paralysis. The outbreak in the region has prompted authorities to take strict action to prevent further spread of the illness.

As per PTI reports, the PMC plans to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to regulate water supply and prevent future contamination. The authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary precautions to the affected areas.