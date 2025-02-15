NCP ministers to meet citizens thrice a week, but DCM’s schedule remains unclear

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. File pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Ajit Pawar’s NCP rolls out ‘Janata Darbar’ x 00:00

Like its alliance partner BJP, which has launched a massive membership drive to expand its base in Maharashtra, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is also working to strengthen its voter connect. As part of this effort, the ruling Mahayuti ally has introduced a ‘Janata Darbar’ at its Mumbai party office.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an advertisement circulated on social media, NCP ministers will hold grievance hearings every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in Mumbai to address public concerns. NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan said the initiative had started soon after the Mahayuti government was formed. “Janata Darbar has been ongoing. Now, someone must have circulated details about it on social media,” he said.



An advertisement circulated on social media about Janata Darbar

Party leaders claim the forum will provide direct access to NCP ministers, allowing citizens to voice their concerns. “Ministers will listen to grievances and instruct officials to resolve them,” a leader said. However, the schedule shared on social media does not specify a day for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s participation. When asked whether the state finance and planning minister would be part of the initiative, Chavan said, “Dada (as Pawar is fondly called) regularly meets people during his visits across Maharashtra and at the party office.”

He added that Pawar typically meets citizens on Tuesdays but, due to his responsibilities as the deputy CM, he does not have a fixed schedule. “His name is on the list, but he attends grievance meetings as and when his schedule allows,” Chavan clarified. Earlier this week Bhartiya Janta Party successfully touched the one crore mark during a membership drive to consolidate its base and expand reach among rural and urban populations.