Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet
Crass joke row: Cyber Cell book India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to desilt nullahs for two years
Mumbai: Swarmed! Suburbs reel under mosquito menace
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shivajinagar bus terminus upgrade will be milestone in Pune transportation Ajit Pawar

Shivajinagar bus terminus' upgrade will be milestone in Pune transportation: Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 12 February,2025 06:45 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ajit Pawar instructed Maha Metro and the State Road Transport Corporation to ensure timely reconstruction of the Shivajinagar bus terminus

Shivajinagar bus terminus' upgrade will be milestone in Pune transportation: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article
Shivajinagar bus terminus' upgrade will be milestone in Pune transportation: Ajit Pawar
x
00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the upgraded Shivajinagar bus terminus will be milestone in Pune transportation, the PTI reported.


Ajit Pawar instructed Maha Metro and the State Road Transport Corporation to ensure timely reconstruction of the Shivajinagar bus terminus in Pune city.


Pawar said the project, being implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is crucial to improve Pune's transportation network .


He sought immediate submission of a proposal for a 99-year agreement to attract better developers for PPP projects.

A review meeting regarding the ongoing reconstruction of the Shivajinagar bus terminus was held under the chairmanship of Pawar, who is also the finance minister, at Mantralaya (state secretariat).

The terminus was temporarily shifted from Shivajinagar to Wakdewadi off the Pune-Mumbai highway to facilitate metro rail work. While the metro work has been completed at Shivajinagar, the bus terminus has still not come up at its original spot in the busy locality, according to the PTI.

The reconstruction of the Shivajinagar bus station will be a milestone for Pune's public transportation system, Ajit Pawar maintained.

He instructed Maha Metro, which operates the Pune metro, and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to coordinate to expedite the project's completion.

To ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeline, the Pune district guardian minister emphasized on finalising necessary agreements immediately to enable the ground-breaking ceremony to be conducted by Maharashtra Day (May 1).

To simplify the financial investment, the project will be executed under the PPP model, utilizing the floor space index (a key metric that determines maximum construction area for a plot of land) of the Shivajinagar bus station area.

Maha Metro will act as the implementing agency, and a new memorandum of understanding will be signed between the agency and MSRTC, said the deputy CM.

He also said a state-of-the-art bus terminus will come up at Swargate, another busy locality in Pune city.

Timely completion of Shivajinagar and Swargate bus station development projects will go a long way in improving Pune's transport infrastructure, Pawar averred.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra ajit pawar pune news pune mumbai news maharashtra state road transport corporation India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK