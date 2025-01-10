Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has raised concerns over increasing crime rates in Pune, criticising police for their inefficiency despite ample resources. Meanwhile, NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique demands justice for his father’s murder, questioning the police investigation in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has voiced strong concerns about the escalating crime rates in Pune, questioning the effectiveness of senior police officials despite the state’s provision of ample resources.

Speaking to the media, Pawar, who also represents this part of Maharashtra, stated, “The Maharashtra Chief Minister and I have taken cognisance of this issue. We are fully aware of the deteriorating law and order situation in Pune, and there will be no tolerance for political interference in addressing it.”

According to ANI, the Deputy CM highlighted the availability of substantial infrastructure and manpower, including new offices for the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Commissioner of Police (CP) in Pimpri Chinchwad. Despite these resources, he expressed dissatisfaction with the police's inability to curb the rising crime rates.

“Despite so much freedom and so many facilities—including infrastructure, housing, and newly established offices for the SP and CP in Pimpri Chinchwad—senior police officers are failing to control crime,” Pawar remarked. He went on to suggest that if the current officers were unable to manage the situation, they should acknowledge their limitations. “If they cannot handle it, they should inform us so we can appoint more capable officers to tackle this menace,” he added.

Pawar assured that immediate action would be taken to rectify the situation, stating that he would hold a review meeting with senior officials to assess the issue and explore potential administrative changes.

Meanwhile, ANI reports that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late NCP politician Baba Siddique, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation into his father’s murder.

Speaking after a meeting with Mumbai Police’s Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch, Lakhmi Gautam, Siddique criticised the law enforcement authorities, claiming that law and order in Mumbai had been reduced to a “joke.”

“I provided the names of individuals I suspect in my father’s murder. However, the police have yet to question all of them or record their statements. This is deeply disappointing,” Siddique told the media, according to ANI.

Baba Siddique was shot dead near his son’s office in Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar on October 12 by three assailants. Siddique alleged that the narrative blaming the Bishnoi gang for the crime was pre-emptive and demanded that the accused, if linked to the gang, be extradited to India.

“I will now meet Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was my father’s friend, to seek justice,” Siddique stated, reaffirming his commitment to pursuing all possible avenues to ensure a fair investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)