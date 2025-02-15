The Andheri East resident was discharged from Seven Hills Hospital on Friday

After completely recovering from the disease, a 64-year-old senior citizen who was undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital at Marol was discharged on Friday. A doctor from the hospital said, “Following the ongoing treatment, the 64-year-old woman recovered from GBS and was discharged on Friday.”

The patient is an Andheri East resident and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in January, and since admission, was undergoing treatment in the ICU. Her relatives had taken her to the hospital on January 21 when she had complained of diarrhoea and fever. The patient had high fever and loose stools, followed by ascending paralysis.

According to the civic health department’s statement, GBS is not a new disease, and has been known for many years. Although it is not contagious, it can sometimes develop after a bacterial or viral infection. There are also many other causes of GBS.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its own peripheral nervous system. This weakens the nerves, and in severe cases, paralysis can occur. GBS can occur throughout the year. Approximately one in one lakh people suffer from this disease. Therefore, a few GBS patients come to major medical colleges in Mumbai every month for treatment.

Symptoms of the disease

>> Sudden weakness or paralysis in legs or arms.

>> Sudden difficulty in walking or weakness.

>> Diarrhoea over many days and fever.

Precautions to be taken by citizens

>> Drink boiled water.

>> Eat clean and fresh food.

>> Emphasis should be placed on personal hygiene.

>> Infection can also be prevented by not keeping cooked and uncooked food together.