Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 64 year old Andheri woman recovers from GBS after month long treatment

64-year-old Andheri woman recovers from GBS after month-long treatment

Updated on: 16 February,2025 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The Andheri East resident was discharged from Seven Hills Hospital on Friday

64-year-old Andheri woman recovers from GBS after month-long treatment

The committee was appointed in the wake of a series of flamingo deaths

Listen to this article
64-year-old Andheri woman recovers from GBS after month-long treatment
x
00:00

After completely recovering from the disease, a 64-year-old senior citizen who was undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital at Marol was discharged on Friday. A doctor from the hospital said, “Following the ongoing treatment, the 64-year-old woman recovered from GBS and was discharged on Friday.”


The patient is an Andheri East resident  and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in January, and since admission, was undergoing treatment in the ICU. Her relatives had taken her to the hospital on January 21 when she had complained of diarrhoea and fever. The patient had high fever and loose stools, followed by ascending paralysis.


According to the civic health department’s statement, GBS is not a new disease, and has been known for many years. Although it is not contagious, it can sometimes develop after a bacterial or viral infection. There are also many other causes of GBS.


Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its own peripheral nervous system. This weakens the nerves, and in severe cases, paralysis can occur. GBS can occur throughout the year. Approximately one in one lakh people suffer from this disease. Therefore, a few GBS patients come to major medical colleges in Mumbai every month for treatment.

Symptoms of the disease
>> Sudden weakness or paralysis in legs or arms.
>> Sudden difficulty in walking or weakness.
>> Diarrhoea over many days and fever.

Precautions to be taken by citizens
>> Drink boiled water.
>> Eat clean and fresh food.
>> Emphasis should be placed on personal hygiene.
>> Infection can also be prevented by not keeping cooked and uncooked food together.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Guillain-Barre Syndrome GBS marol brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK