The death toll due to GBS remained unchanged at eight, the official added

Representational Image

Listen to this article GBS outbreak: Two more cases detected, state's tally climbs to 205 x 00:00

The tally of suspected and confirmed Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has reached 205 with the detection of two more cases, as per a health official, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of confirmed cases stands at 177, of which around 20 patients are on ventilator support, he said on Thursday.

The death toll due to GBS remained unchanged at eight, the official added, PTI reported.

Pune reports most of the cases in the state.

Earlier, a 53-year-old man had also died due to GBS at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai, the first fatality in the city due to the nerve disorder, officials said.

According to PTI, GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.

GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic

The city witnessed the first death caused by Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) this year on Monday night, as a 53-year-old man died during treatment at civic-run B L Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. Amid the GBS outbreak, civic health department officials, however, say this isn’t a reason to panic and that they see GBS cases every year.

According to BMC’s health department, the man was admitted to Nair Hospital with weakness in the lower extremities on January 23, around 16 days after he visited Pune. Doctors said he also suffered from high blood pressure.

This was the first GBS-related death in Mumbai this year. The deceased was a resident of F North ward which covers Wadala and Sion. While he had visited Pune 16 days before admission to the hospital, it cannot be confirmed if he contracted GBS there.

“As the patient's condition was critical, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was put on a ventilator due to difficulty in breathing. He died at 11 pm on Monday,” said Dr Shailendra Mohite, dean of Nair Hospital. “If anyone feels weakness, they should contact civic medical facilities where we have expert doctors.”

According to Dr Mohite, the situation is not like Pune. “We received GBS patients throughout the year and we treat them,” he said.

Amid the GBS outbreak, another doctor told mid-day that the GBS test of the patient was done on the day of his admission and he tested positive. “We started treatment immediately and gave him plasmapheresis (procedure to remove and replace plasma from blood),” the senior doctor said, adding that a 16-year-old girl was admitted to Nair Hospital on February 3 and is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is now stable.



(With PTI inputs)