Cattle trader claims attack by suspected cow vigilantes in Maharashtra cops register case

Cattle trader claims attack by suspected cow vigilantes in Maharashtra; cops register case

Updated on: 16 February,2025 05:04 PM IST  |  Jalna
PTI |

According to the complainant, he was intercepted by four individuals allegedly who thrashed him, causing injuries, before fleeing the spot

Cattle trader claims attack by suspected cow vigilantes in Maharashtra; cops register case

A cattle trader claimed he was attacked by four suspected cow vigilantes who accused him of transporting cattle for slaughter in Jalna district of Maharashtra, prompting police to register a case, an officer said on Sunday.


The tehsil police have registered a case against unidentified individuals for allegedly assaulting Janbaaz Qureshi, while returning from a market in Deulgaon Raja town, on Saturday.


According to Qureshi's complaint, he was intercepted by four individuals allegedly associated with the Bajrang Dal, who accused him of transporting cattle for slaughter. The assailants thrashed him, causing injuries, before fleeing the scene, as per the FIR.


Following the complaint, the police rushed to the location and registered a case against the unidentified attackers, an official said, adding that nobody has been arrested so far.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

