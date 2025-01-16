The ACB laid a trap and caught hold of Taur red-handed when he accepted the bribe amount on Wednesday evening,

An additional executive engineer of state-run Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited from Jalna district was arrested for reportedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said on Thursday, PTI reported.

The accused, Prakash Taur had demanded Rs 50,000 to clear off the bills of a contractor who had installed a transformer in the Ambad area. After negotiation, he reduced the amount to Rs 40, 000, said the official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Following the complaint from the contractor, the ACB laid a trap and caught hold of Taur red-handed when he accepted the bribe amount on Wednesday evening, the official said, PTI reported.

Taur was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following the operation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Balu Jadhavara, he added.

Earlier, a village circle officer was taken into custody for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a person for updating his property records in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said, PTI reported.

The person had approached the accused in relation to land at Dahigaon in Raigad’s Karjat area.

The 40-year-old circle officer of Kadav village in Karjat taluka reportedly asked for Rs 1 lakh from him for carrying out the change in his land records, the ACB said in a release, PTI cited.

The person filed a complaint with the Raigad ACB unit which laid a trap in the village on Wednesday and caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount, it said.

The police later arrested the accused and registered a case against him under relevant legal provisions, the ACB said, PTI reported.

In another incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against two police officers in Maharashtra's Thane district, including an inspector and a constable, accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man to influence a complaint involving his relative.

According to officials, the incident occurred when a woman filed a complaint against the nephew of the man, which led to the involvement of the police. The inspector, stationed at the Murbad police station in Thane, allegedly instructed the constable to extort Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. The payment was demanded in exchange for providing a favourable outcome for the man's nephew in the matter at hand.

The man, after realising he was being extorted, reported the matter to the ACB. Following a verification of the claim, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against both police officers under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing, with the authorities probing the matter further.

(With agency inputs)