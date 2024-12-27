Two workers were killed, and one was injured in a sulphur tank explosion at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The incident occurred during factory operations, and an investigation is underway

A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday afternoon when a sulphur tank exploded at a sugar factory, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and leaving another person injured.

The explosion took place at Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Partur, located approximately 390 kilometres from Mumbai. The victims have been identified as Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh (56), a resident of Sindkhedraja, and Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe (42), a local resident of Partur. Both men tragically lost their lives in the explosion. Another individual, who was working at the factory at the time of the incident, sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to an official statement, the accident occurred during ongoing work at the factory when the sulphur tank, which was reportedly part of the factory’s operations, exploded. The force of the blast caused fatal injuries to Deshmukh and Parkhe, while the third person, whose identity has not been disclosed, is receiving medical attention for injuries sustained in the explosion.

Partur police have registered an accidental death case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Initial reports suggest that the explosion may have been the result of a technical failure, though further investigation is underway to ascertain the full details.

