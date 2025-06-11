As brands drown their social media in rainbow colours, queer creators dive into ‘rainbow washing’, and how genuine support versus a performative one can create tangible change

Sujal Thakkar says real allies act beyond optics. Photo Courtesy: Special arrangement

It’s that time of the year when rainbow hues take over social media, and not so subtly announce that Pride Month is here. While the absence of nuance is an everyday reality in the reportage of LGBTQIA+ lived experiences, it is woefully evident during the month of June as organisations try to capitalise on rainbow washing. It takes more than a rainbow-themed logo, quirky social media posts, or limited-edition products to be an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community. Beyond superficial visibility, community members and allies have begun demanding impactful inclusion from organisations that seek to benefit from their support of LGBTQIA+ community.

This often leads to brands, amidst the scarcity of openly LGBTQIA+ creators, trying to squeeze as much 'queer content' as possible during Pride Month. However, consumers aren’t fooled by brands who try to leverage queer creators to seem woke or gain social capital. This Pride Month, we speak to influencers Manish Poonam and Sujal Thakkar, who delve into the difference between tokenism and effective allyship, meaningful support, and how allies can leverage their privilege to create tangible change.

Token gestures versus genuine support: A clear distinction



Actor Manish Poonam, who is also a dancer, choreographer and influencer, critically observes common token gestures prevalent during Pride Month. "Genuine support isn’t seasonal—it’s not limited to just one month, because queer people don’t exist only during Pride Month," he asserts. It is critical to have brands further the conversation and challenge norms during Pride Month, but it cannot just be during a single month, and by using queer creators as a marketing ploy. "Our identities, our struggles, our joy—they’re real every single day. So, if you’re only showing up in June, that’s not allyship—that’s marketing."

Manish, who identifies as queer, points to brands exclusively engaging queer influencers with large followings for promotional campaigns such as rainbow washing. While acknowledging the importance of visibility, he stresses, "If it stops there, it feels performative”. He further also raises a crucial point: "What about the queer folks on the streets—especially trans people who are still begging for survival? Is Pride Month changing anything for them? That’s where brands need to think deeper."

According to the Mumbai resident, genuine allyship manifests in "creating long-term initiatives that empower the entire queer community—not just the visible few. Fund queer-led programs, donate to organisations, invite lesser-known queer individuals into your studios, give them platforms, make them feel seen and safe. Support should not just amplify voices that are already heard—but also uplift those who are still struggling to be heard. That’s when it becomes real. That’s when it becomes allyship."

Sujal Thakkar, a beauty and entertainment creator, echoes this sentiment when discussing signs of performative support from brands. When asked how he recognises whether a brand’s collaboration proposals are aimed at capitalising on queer labour during Pride Month, Thakkar says, "A brand’s queer support is likely performative if it only shows up during Pride Month and lacks queer leadership or creators. Keep an eye out for rainbow merchandise with no year-round action or support during crises. If the brand backs down under pressure or has funded anti-LGBTQIA+ causes, it’s a red flag. Real allies act beyond optics. Consistently, loudly, and with real impact.”

The emotional and professional toll of being a "token" queer person in campaigns or conversations is significant. Thakkar, who identifies as gay reflects, "Being the ‘token’ queer person can feel isolating and performative. Emotionally, it creates pressure to represent an entire community, which is exhausting and unfair. Professionally, it can limit growth if you’re seen only for your identity, not your full talent. It often leads to frustration, invisibility, or burnout."

Impactful allyship in action

Manish shares a significant personal instance of impactful allyship: his casting as Moksh, a queer character, in Campus Beats. "In an industry that often reduces queer roles to stereotypes or comic relief, this was different. Moksh was written with authenticity, sensitivity, and importance. He wasn’t there to be laughed at or sidelined—he was part of the core story." What made it truly impactful, he notes, was the team's decision to cast a queer person in a queer role, calling it a bold and much-needed step.

"This isn’t just about me getting a role—it’s about what it signals to so many queer artists out there. It generates hope. It may seem like one casting choice, but for the queer community, it’s a door opening. A moment of being seen. A sign that the industry can shift—and is beginning to,” Poonam emphasises.

Sujal Thakkar recounts a powerful moment of allyship from his own life, "Once my professor said something homophobic in class. When I spoke up, most people stayed silent. Except my female friends, who stood by me and complained behalf. That day, I realised true allies don’t need to be part of the community to stand with us! And that felt really comforting."

Uncomfortable but necessary conversations for tangible change



The influencers agree that true allyship often requires stepping into uncomfortable conversations. Manish elaborates, "Allyship doesn’t begin on stage or social media—it begins inside homes, in everyday conversations, in the rooms where queer people are often spoken about, but rarely spoken for." He urges allies, " Speak up in those private spaces—when someone makes a joke, passes a comment, or questions someone’s identity. Even if it makes things uncomfortable. Because that discomfort is nothing compared to what queer people face daily, just by existing."

Thakkar succinctly puts it, "Posting online is easy, but real allyship means calling out a friend’s slur or your uncle’s transphobic behaviour in a family gathering, even if it makes things awkward. That’s how you use your privilege in a way that matters."

On the other hand, Manish adds that for those with privilege, allyship necessitates action beyond mere words. "Create opportunities for queer people—not just during Pride Month, but throughout the year. Support queer-led initiatives, fund education or training for queer youth, and most importantly—create space without making us feel like we owe you for it. We’re not here to fight or prove our worth. We’re here to live freely, safely, and with dignity. And when you help create that space—not just in public but in private—that’s where real change begins," he concludes.

Beyond optics: The call for true inclusion

Sonica Aron, founder and CEO of Marching Sheep, an HR consultancy firm, provides an organisational perspective on genuine inclusion. She states, "Every June, we see the rainbow colours everywhere—logos change, products get a Pride-themed twist, and there’s a rush of posts about support and celebration. But ask anyone from the LGBTQIA+ community, and you’ll hear one common question— 'Where is this support the rest of the year?' That’s where the difference between visibility and true inclusion begins."

Aron differentiates, "Visibility is the surface. It’s when companies post about Pride, invite a few influencers, or organise a panel discussion in June. It may come from a good place, but if it stops there, it’s not enough." She argues, "If they were to drive Inclusion with intent all year round, create a culture of belonging, psychological safety and disclosure, and celebrate the outcomes during June, that visibility would have more meaning."

For the entrepreneur inclusion needs consistent and continuous action. It’s about policies, practices, mindset shifts and behaviour. “It’s about creating a space where people feel safe being who they are—without fear, shame, or judgment. That’s the real work, and it doesn’t happen in a month. It takes time, effort, and intention,” she adds.

She outlines key elements of real allyship for brands and leaders:

• Listen with an open mind and heart: For many, it’s not about being 'included' in June events. It’s about being respected, heard and valued in everyday meetings, being called by the right name and pronouns, being invited to social events with a chosen family, being promoted without bias, and being treated like anyone else.

• Don’t wait for Pride Month to show support: She urges questions like: Are your policies inclusive of all genders and orientations? Does your health insurance cover same-sex partners or gender-affirming care? Is your prevention of sexual harassment policy inclusive of all genders and sexual orientations? Are you sensitising your teams about language, pronouns and bias? Can employees speak up if something feels wrong, without fear?

• Keep communication real and respectful: Support doesn’t always have to be loud or fancy. A simple post amplifying queer voices, celebrating everyday stories, apologising for making a mistake, taking feedback with humility, or even just standing up to a casual joke in the office can mean a lot.

Thakkar also emphasises what meaningful support from beauty brands would look like: "Real support from beauty brands means making products everyone can use, including trans and non-binary people. Their ads should show real LGBTQIA+ people from different parts of India, all year, not just during Pride. It’s about standing with the community for the long run, not just for attention."

Towards a Pride year

As Pride Month comes into focus, the overarching message from these voices is clear: allyship must extend beyond the hashtag. It demands consistent action, uncomfortable conversations, and a genuine commitment to creating safe and inclusive spaces every single day of the year.

Manish hopes for a better year. He says, "Let’s move toward a Pride year—one where queer art and queer people are seen, supported, and celebrated every day." Sonica Aron concludes by emphasising that "Pride isn’t a campaign. It’s a commitment. And allyship isn’t about you—it’s about who you're standing beside and how your actions make their everyday life just a little bit easier."