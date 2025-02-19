Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended various programmes to mark Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the Shivneri Fort

Pic/X@Dev_Fadnavis

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CMs pay tribute to Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Wednesday at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.

Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended various programmes to mark Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the Shivneri Fort.

A large number of followers of the Maratha king also gathered at the fort to take part in his 395th birth anniversary event.

Addressing the public on the occasion, CM Fadnavis promised to develop and remove encroachment from his forts.

Fadnavis said, "I extend my wishes to all the citizens on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. Every year, we come here to take the inspiration from this fort to serve the Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior but also a good administrator. We will develop all his forts. We are constituting a task force to remove the encroachment from all the forts."

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde informed that Maharashtra government has send to be enlisted in UNESCO World Heritage List with Shivneri being one of them

"By putting tilak of soil from Shivaji Maharaj's fort, we pledge to work for the development of Maharashtra till our last breath and last drop of blood. Whenever we come here, we get inspiration and feel a different energy. 12 forts are being sent to UNESCO and Shivneri is one of them. The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated even in foreign countries. It is also being celebrated in UP's Agra," Shinde said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also emphasised Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and his inspirational influence on people.

"Lakhs of people visit here (Shivneri Fort) today to pay their respect every year. Several forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are the inspiration for all the citizens. We will ensure no lack of funds for the development of all the forts of Shivaji Maharaj. The good governance and social justice of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are still an inspiration for us to work accordingly," Pawar said.