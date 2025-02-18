Breaking News
Byculla zoo to remain closed on Thursday instead of Wednesday this week, says BMC

Updated on: 18 February,2025 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The zoo is usually closed on Wednesdays every week. However, as per a resolution previously approved by the Mumbai civic body, it has been decided to keep such amenities open on public holidays that fall on Wednesdays

Byculla zoo to remain closed on Thursday instead of Wednesday this week, says BMC

In view of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo will remain open for visitors on Wednesday, February 19. However, it will be closed on Thursday, February 20.


The zoo is closed is on Wednesdays every week, but as per a resolution previously approved by the Mumbai civic body, its has been decided to keep such amenities open even on public holidays which fall on Wednesdays. Accordingly, they are closed the following day.


Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: 6-km foot march to be held in Thane on Feb 19


A 6-kilometer foot march, titled "Jay Shivaji Jay Bharat," will be held in Maharashtra's Thane district on February 19 city to celebrate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025.

According to an official statement, the march will see the participation of approximately 5,000 to 6,000 people.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Prashant Rode, Additional Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that thousands of youths were likely to attend the event on February 19.

As per instructions from the Government of India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, similar foot marches of 6 kilometers will be organised in all districts. The march in Thane on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be attended by several dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, Members of the Legislative Assembly Sanjay Kelkar, Niranjan Davkhare, Dr. Jitendra Awhad, and other prominent personalities from various fields, the official statement said.

Government, semi-government, and local self-governing bodies' employees, students from educational institutions, and members of social organisations, trusts, and the National Service Scheme (NSS) will participate in the march, it said.

The foot march will start at 7:30 am from Shivsamarth School Ground, located near Gadkari Rangayatan, and will cover various landmarks including Marotrao Shinde Taran Talav, Datt Mandir Ghat, Prabhat Cinema Signal, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, and several other locations across Thane.

The march will conclude at Shivsamarth School Ground.

After the march, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants through a virtual meeting.

 

 

