We shadow a Vasai resident on her way to work to Andheri and back to chronicle a daily trip fraught with challenges like sudden platform changes, erroneous indicators, overcrowded trains and rogue autos

Riya Malvankar (second from right) in the crowded morning train

A routine morning commute turned deadly on April 29, 2024, when 26-year-old Riya Rajgor fell from a moving fast local between Kopar and Diva stations. She was standing on the footboard of a crowded compartment—an everyday risk for millions in Mumbai. For city commuters, such tragedies are grimly familiar.

Thirty-six-year-old Riya Malvankar, an interior designer from Vasai, experiences this anxiety nearly six days a week. She commutes between Vasai and Andheri during morning and evening peak hours—a journey fraught with challenges such as sudden platform changes, erroneous indicators, and overcrowded trains. Despite multiple hurdles, Riya must still balance household responsibilities and professional commitments.

Morning commute: A battle



The packed morning train from Vasai that Riya Malvankar travels in every day

To understand her everyday ordeal, we accompanied Riya on one of her morning commutes from Vasai to her office in MIDC, Andheri East. Riya first takes an auto from her house to Vasai station, which is a relatively easier task. Boarding the 7.27 am Dadar fast local from Vasai, we witnessed firsthand the chaos of Mumbai’s lifeline.

Jumping into moving train

1 Women literally jump into the train to secure a seat or at least a space to stand. Those familiar with the tricks of boarding manage to squeeze in, while novices struggle at doorways blocked by passengers preparing to alight at upcoming stations. The journey offers a vivid glimpse into a “commute to hell,” where every trip reminds passengers of the razor-thin line between a safe arrival and a tragic mishap.

Missing train leads to long delays

2 Speaking to mid-day about her daily struggles, Riya said, “I have been travelling by the local trains for the last 15 years. Every year, train travel gets more difficult. I usually board the 7.16 am or 7.27 am train from Vasai to Andheri. Getting on the train and finding even a place to stand is such a struggle that by the time I reach my office, half my energy is already drained. I don’t feel like working after that.”



Riya Malvankar on her way to the office in a rickshaw in Andheri

Getting auto a herculean task

3 “If I miss these trains, I face a delay of at least half an hour or more. From Andheri station, I take an auto to my office in MIDC, which normally takes just 7–8 minutes in the morning. But getting an auto outside Andheri station is a herculean task,” she added.

Riya leaving office. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Leaving office: Incorrect indicators

4 Riya leaves her office around 4.45 pm which is slightly earlier than the evening rush hour. She takes an auto from MIDC in the Andheri East to Andheri station. Detailing her return journey, Riya said, “In the evenings, we take a train from Andheri to Vasai again during peak hours. The digital indicators on the platforms often display incorrect train timings, and sometimes, at the last minute, the platform itself is changed. A minute before the train is supposed to arrive, it might shift to another platform, leaving us scrambling.”

The evening rush

Riya Malvankar prefers commuting in the AC local during the evening as it is less crowded. Pic/Nimesh Dave

5 “After all this, you still struggle to find a place to sit or stand. We rush to board the 5.25 pm, 6.10 pm, or 6.52 pm local. If you miss these trains after that, getting into any train becomes nearly impossible. I target the 5.25 pm local because it is an AC local and therefore less crowded, which means I have to rush through my day, finish my work, pack up, and leave the office by 4.45 pm.” From Vasai station then again she takes another auto back home.

Riya lives in Vasai, with her husband, five-year-old daughter, and in-laws. Recalling a past tragedy, she said, “A few years ago, one of our neighbours fell off the train and died. It felt like a personal loss. Many of my colleagues also took that same train, so it affected all of us. Thankfully, my boss was considerate enough to adjust work hours so we could leave early and board less crowded train.”

Commuters demand basic fixes

While Riya and her fellow commuters acknowledge the Railways’ larger challenges, she believes small, solvable issues—like unreliable indicators and last-minute platform changes—should not be ignored. “We understand that migration can’t be controlled and that crowds will keep increasing. The railways have their own set of challenges, but basic issues can be fixed.

For example, during peak hours, first-class compartments are often overcrowded with second-class ticket holders. We don’t have the authority to check them, so TCs should be more frequent. Indicators often display incorrect arrival times, showing a train is arriving in a minute when it actually arrives seven or eight minutes later. Platforms are also changed at the last moment, making passengers rush dangerously from one end to another. All these things add to our daily chaos.”

Riya and her fellow commuters had even written to the Andheri station master about these issues before the pandemic. However, no action has been taken, and the problems remain unresolved.

7.16 am or 7.27 am

Train Riya boards from Vasai

Reader Speak

S N KABRA

‘This refers to ‘Commute to hell’. Railways should manage peak-hour rush by introducing double-decker trains, adding more compartments, or both. Upgrading local trains is essential.’

PERVYYN KAVARANA

‘Commuters need better service, and suburban rail must adjust train patterns for smoother travel. Overcrowded routes require relief, possibly through a parallel overhead corridor.’

MAYA HEMANT BHATKAR

‘Mumbai’s local trains are the city’s lifeline, but peak hours turn commuting into a struggle. Overcrowding, especially from suburban areas, causes chaos and fatal accidents. The Railways seem unable to resolve this. When will Mumbaikars finally have a safe journey?’

IQBAL GILANI MANSURI

‘Both commuters and railway authorities share responsibility for accidents. Preventing casualties requires secure infrastructure, access control, better monitoring, more bridges, security guards, extra coaches, frequent trains, and double-decker bogies during peak hours.’

P V PRAKASH

‘Commuters should ensure punctuality and the Railways should increase the suburban train services during peak hours, introduce 15-coach trains, and deploy guards/police near local trains for safety.’