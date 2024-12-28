Railway officials said there had been a signal issue earlier in the day near Jogeshwari and the train had been running late, hence was converted into double fast train

Passengers waiting for the train on Saturday

Listen to this article Mumbai AC local skips Marine Lines station, passengers complain x 00:00

Passengers on Western Railway complained that the 3:26 pm Churchgate-Virar fast Mumbai AC local train skipped Marine Lines station inconveniencing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was standing at Marine Lines. The 3:29 pm train from Marine Lines did not halt at the station. When it passed through the station, then it was announced that the premium train is cancelled. It is unfair,"Shailesh Goyal, former member, National Railway Users Consultative Committee, said.

Goyal added that ironically it is the maximum businessmen from Marine Linea, Charni Road and Grant Road that use the AC local train.

Meanwhile, the railway officials said there had been a signal issue earlier in the day near Jogeshwari and the train had been running late, hence was converted into double fast local train and its halts at Marine Lines, Charni Road, and Grant Road stations were cancelled and proper announcements also made at railway stations.