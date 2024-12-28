Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai AC local skips Marine Lines station passengers complain

Mumbai AC local skips Marine Lines station, passengers complain

Updated on: 28 December,2024 09:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Railway officials said there had been a signal issue earlier in the day near Jogeshwari and the train had been running late, hence was converted into double fast train

Mumbai AC local skips Marine Lines station, passengers complain

Passengers waiting for the train on Saturday

Listen to this article
Mumbai AC local skips Marine Lines station, passengers complain
x
00:00

Passengers on Western Railway complained that the 3:26 pm Churchgate-Virar fast Mumbai AC local train skipped Marine Lines station inconveniencing them.


"I was standing at Marine Lines. The 3:29 pm train from Marine Lines did not halt at the station. When it passed through the station, then it was announced that the premium train is cancelled. It is unfair,"Shailesh Goyal, former member, National Railway Users Consultative Committee, said.


Goyal added that ironically it is the maximum businessmen from Marine Linea, Charni Road and Grant Road that use the AC local train.


Meanwhile, the railway officials said there had been a signal issue earlier in the day near Jogeshwari and the train had been running late, hence was converted into double fast local train and its halts at Marine Lines, Charni Road, and Grant Road stations were cancelled and proper announcements also made at railway stations.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai local train mumbai trains mumbai transport marine lines mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK