New Year 2024: Central Railway imposes restrictions on sale of platform tickets to avoid year-end public rush

Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The restriction of sale of platform tickets will be effective from 12.00 hrs of December 29, 2024 to January 2, 2025, the Central Railway said

Representational Pic/File/Kirti Surve

Ahead of the New Year 2024, the Central Railway has imposed restrictions on sale of platform tickets to avoid the year-end public rush at major railway stations.


In an official statement, the Central Railway said that in anticipation of a heavy rush during the year ending period, Central Railway has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at select major stations. This step aims to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises.  


The restriction of sale of platform tickets will be effective from 12.00 hrs of 29.12.2024 to 02.01.2025


Platform ticket sales are restricted at the following 14 stations:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Solapur, Kalaburagi and 
Latur. 

Exemptions:  

Aged persons, senior citizens, ailing persons, children, uneducated persons, and woman passengers unable to fend for themselves are exempted from these restrictions to ensure ease of travel, the Central Railway said.

"Passengers are requested to plan accordingly and adhere to the new regulations for a smooth and safe travel experience during the year-end period," the Central Railway said on Saturday.

