Rajneesh Goyal, Central Railways' (CR) Mumbai division railway manager (DRM), has bid farewell following his transfer as his current tenure ends.

Harish Mina (Indian Railway Traffic Service) will be taking over as the new manager for the CR’s Mumbai division.

Goyal leaves behind a legacy of his efforts of congestion-free and wider platforms. He is known for decongesting Mumbai's busiest railway stations and creating more walking space at stations. He is also the one who brought the proposal for shifting all stalls at island platforms and crowded places.

Amid heavy criticism, Goyal, since taking over in October 2022, has been consistently working on the decongestion of stations. His key works include moving tracks to widen Thane’s platform number 5, shutting down Dadar slow trains to widen and expand platform number 8 and move Dadar locals to Parel, and shifting of stalls and railway canteens on platforms to either end of platforms.

“Rajneesh Goyal has been very receptive to commuters' demands, and he tried to patiently listen and work on suggestions offered by us. We are thankful for all his efforts,” said Ketan Shah, a member of the official passenger representative body, the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee.

"Having worked in the field for so long, I have tried my best to work for the interests of the commuters. There are so many suggestions and so much feedback directly from commuters. I have enjoyed my tenure here and was happy that I could contribute to the city," said Goyal.

"Things are in for a change, and Mumbai railway will be much better in the coming years. People think DRMs are all-powerful. They can change everything. I tried to work to the best of my abilities here in Mumbai," he added.