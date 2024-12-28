Breaking News
Mumbai rail body MRVC plans 138 lifts and 208 escalators at suburban stations

Updated on: 28 December,2024 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

In a bid to further enhance the commuting experience of passengers, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has made significant strides in modernizing suburban railway stations with the installation of lifts and escalators.


Up until 2023, MRVC had successfully commissioned 15 elevators and 16 escalators across various suburban stations in Mumbai. In 2024 alone, the corporation has installed 4 new lifts and 9 escalators, continuing its commitment to making travel safer and more accessible for passengers. Over the next few years, MRVC has ambitious plans to add 119 more lifts and 183 escalators by 2027, resulting in a total of 138 lifts and 208 escalators at suburban stations throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).


This is part of a larger initiative to provide greater convenience, especially for elderly passengers, women, and those with disabilities. These additions will not only improve the flow of commuters during peak hours but also enhance the overall travel experience, ensuring safer, faster, and more comfortable movement within stations.


In addition to MRVC’s contributions, Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) have also undertaken similar projects at various suburban stations. They too have committed to expanding their lift and escalator facilities in the coming years, focusing on stations not covered by MRVC’s plans.

CMD of MRVC, Subhash Chand Gupta, remarked, “At MRVC, our focus is on transforming the travel experience for Mumbai’s esteemed commuters. These initiatives not only promise greater accessibility but also ensure that our stations keep pace with the growing needs of the city’s dynamic railway network. We remain committed to providing safe, efficient, and comfortable travel for all.”

The phased installation of lifts and escalators at various suburban stations (Station details are provided in the enclosed annexure) will significantly ease daily commutes for millions of passengers. With these ongoing and upcoming enhancements, MRVC is paving the way for a more efficient, accessible, and modern Mumbai suburban railway system.

