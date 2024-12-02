The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation is remodelling smaller stations and upgrading them for future use as lines and corridors are set to expand with more and more passengers expected to use them

The 11.75-metre-long and 10.10-metre-wide elevated deck at Khar Station, with staircase at platforms 3 and 4, connecting the north footover (FOB) bridge was opened to public at 5.30 pm on Monday.

The structure has been built by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation to decongest the station.

Sources said Khar is one of the stations that is now also getting a commercial and office space above it.

The development of Khar Station can take the load off Bandra Station as Khar has already been linked with the Bandra Terminus directly with a 44-m-long and 6-m-wide footover bridge at a cost of Rs 4.55 crore by Western Railway.

With a payback period of five and seven years, respectively, Khar Road and Bhayander stations of Western Railway were found feasible by the consultant for retail/food and beverage outlets.

"The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation is remodelling smaller stations and upgrading them for future use as lines and corridors are set to expand with more and more passengers expected to use them," an MRVC spokesperson said.