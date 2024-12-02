Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > New elevated deck at Khar Road now open to commuters set to decongest station

New elevated deck at Khar Road now open to commuters; set to decongest station

Updated on: 02 December,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation is remodelling smaller stations and upgrading them for future use as lines and corridors are set to expand with more and more passengers expected to use them

New elevated deck at Khar Road now open to commuters; set to decongest station

PIC/MRVC

Listen to this article
New elevated deck at Khar Road now open to commuters; set to decongest station
x
00:00

The 11.75-metre-long and 10.10-metre-wide elevated deck at Khar Station, with staircase at platforms 3 and 4, connecting the north footover (FOB) bridge was opened to public at 5.30 pm on Monday.


The structure has been built by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation to decongest the station.


Sources said Khar is one of the stations that is now also getting a commercial and office space above it.


The development of Khar Station can take the load off Bandra Station as Khar has already been linked with the Bandra Terminus directly with a 44-m-long and 6-m-wide footover bridge at a cost of Rs 4.55 crore by Western Railway.

With a payback period of five and seven years, respectively, Khar Road and Bhayander stations of Western Railway were found feasible by the consultant for retail/food and beverage outlets.

"The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation is remodelling smaller stations and upgrading them for future use as lines and corridors are set to expand with more and more passengers expected to use them," an MRVC spokesperson said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news western railway mumbai local train bandra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK