The construction of station and service buildings is progressing across Panvel, Chikhale, Mohape, Chowk, and Karjat

As of October, 67 per cent of the Rs 2,782-crore project has been completed.

Listen to this article Panvel-Karjat Suburban Railway Corridor Project gains momentum x 00:00

The Panvel-Karjat Suburban Railway Corridor, a pivotal project under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-III), is inching closer towards completion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Executed by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the corridor is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between Panvel and Karjat, becoming a crucial part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) expanding suburban railway network.

Sixty-seven per cent of the project, which has been sanctioned Rs 2,782 crore, has been completed as of October.

A total of 56.82 hectares of private land required for the corridor has been successfully acquired along with 4.4 hectares of government land.

Permissions for Stage-I forest clearance have also been obtained, with work already underway in forested areas. The Stage-II clearance is also in progress, with approvals in the final stages.

The earthworks for the project are underway, with 2 million cubic metres of filling completed.

The project has also seen breakthroughs for all three tunnels, with more than 3,100 metres of underground excavation completed. Along with this, the lining works are also in progress.

Of the 47 bridges planned, 29 minor and six major bridges have been completed.

Besides, four road overbridges (ROBs) are also ready, with significant advancements on key structures at Mohape and Kirawali.

A key component involving girder launches has been achieved for the Pune Expressway Underpass, with finishing works such as painting also completed.

The construction of station and service buildings is progressing across key stations: Panvel, Chikhale, Mohape, Chowk, and Karjat. Additionally, utility structures, including platforms, FOBs, and administrative buildings, are advancing as planned, the MRVC said.

“Once completed, the Panvel-Karjat Suburban Railway Corridor will significantly reduce travel time, provide seamless connectivity, and cater to the increasing commuter demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). By serving as a crucial link between Panvel and Karjat, the corridor will support Mumbai's ever-expanding suburban railway network and promote regional economic growth,” said Subhash Chand Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director of MRVC said.

The Panvel-Karjat Suburban Railway Corridor project has also taken sustainability into consideration and focuses on modern engineering designs that minimise ecological impact. MRVC stated it has actively addressed environmental concerns, securing the necessary forest clearances and incorporating environmentally responsible construction practices.