The Western Railway had a manpower of four senior section engineers, three staff and 24 labourers, along with one inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), one sub-inspector, six assistant sub-inspectors, 19 male constables, eight female constables and seven staff of Maharashtra Security Force

Unauthorised structures near Bandra East station being demolished

Listen to this article Mumbai: Demolition drive clears 45 encroachments near Bandra East railway station x 00:00

In a joint operation, the Western Railway accompanied by the city administration on Thursday conducted a demolition drive successfully at Bandra East for the removal of 45 unauthorised new and soft encroachments. Manpower of nearly 150 staff from various departments was involved in it.

ADVERTISEMENT



Police observe demotion work underway. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Western Railway had a manpower of four senior section engineers, three staff and 24 labourers, along with one inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), one sub-inspector, six assistant sub-inspectors, 19 male constables, eight female constables and seven staff of Maharashtra Security Force.

The government railway police force from Bandra included one senior police inspector, three police inspectors, seven sub-inspectors, one assistant police inspector, 24 male constables and 20 female constables. The city police team from Nirmal Nagar police station comprised one senior police inspector, one police inspector, two assistant police inspectors, and 10 male and three female constables. Two JCB machines and one truck accompanied the demolition team.