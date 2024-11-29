Breaking News
Feeding India Concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
EC must clarify how voter turnout rose by over 7 per cent after polling ended: Patole
IIT Bombay develops app to boost reading fluency in schools
WR, civic authorities demolish 45 encroachments in Bandra East
Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Demolition drive clears 45 encroachments near Bandra East railway station

Mumbai: Demolition drive clears 45 encroachments near Bandra East railway station

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The Western Railway had a manpower of four senior section engineers, three staff and 24 labourers, along with one inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), one sub-inspector, six assistant sub-inspectors, 19 male constables, eight female constables and seven staff of Maharashtra Security Force

Mumbai: Demolition drive clears 45 encroachments near Bandra East railway station

Unauthorised structures near Bandra East station being demolished

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Demolition drive clears 45 encroachments near Bandra East railway station
x
00:00

In a joint operation, the Western Railway accompanied by the city administration on Thursday conducted a demolition drive successfully at Bandra East for the removal of 45 unauthorised new and soft encroachments. Manpower of nearly 150 staff from various departments was involved in it.


Police observe demotion work underway. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Police observe demotion work underway. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


The Western Railway had a manpower of four senior section engineers, three staff and 24 labourers, along with one inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), one sub-inspector, six assistant sub-inspectors, 19 male constables, eight female constables and seven staff of Maharashtra Security Force. 


The government railway police force from Bandra included one senior police inspector, three police inspectors, seven sub-inspectors, one assistant police inspector, 24 male constables and 20 female constables. The city police team from Nirmal Nagar police station comprised one senior police inspector, one police inspector, two assistant police inspectors, and 10 male and three female constables. Two JCB machines and one truck accompanied the demolition team.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bandra mumbai railways western railway mumbai local train mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK