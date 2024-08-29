The train will depart from Madgaon in Goa every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.40 am, and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11.40 pm. It will depart from Bandra Terminus every Wednesday and Friday at 6.50 am and reach Madgaon at 10 pm, the Western Railway said

The train was inaugurated on Thursday afternoon. Pic/WR

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday flagged off the inaugural run of a bi-weekly train between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Madgaon which will enhance connectivity of the city's western suburbs with Maharashtra's Konkan region and Goa.

The Railways had on Tuesday announced a permanent new bi-weekly train from Bandra-Borivali and Goa making it easier for those travelling on the Konkan Railway and beyond. The train has been in demand from commuters in the western suburbs.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the function through video link, while BJP's Pravin Darekar, Ashish Shelar, former MP Gopal Shetty and a few other party leaders were present during the flag-off function at Borivali station in Mumbai.

According to an official statement issued by the Western Railway, the new train 10115/10116 Bandra Terminus - Madgaon Express marks a significant step towards enhancing connectivity between Mumbai’s bustling western suburban area and the scenic coastal belt of Maharashtra and the city of Madgaon. With the commencement of this train service, residents of Mumbai’s western suburbs will have direct connectivity to the Konkan region.

It said that the step will be an additional benefit for travellers during festive seasons. This train will provide a direct, affordable, and convenient travel option. The new train service will be an absolute hit among tourists as the train chugs through the picturesque Sahyadri mountain range, also known as the Western Ghats. The bi-weekly service will also aid in enhancing economic activities along the route, benefitting local businesses, tourism, and trade in the nearby regions.

In its inaugural run, the train will be flagged from Borivali station as Train No. 09167 Borivali – Madgaon Special. This train will depart from Borivali on 29th August, 2024 at 13.25 hrs and will reach Madgaon at 04.00 hrs, the next day. It will halt at Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Veer, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations. The train will comprise of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, AC 3- Tier (Economy) Class, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. The booking of inaugural run is open at all PRS counters and on IRCTC website, the statement said.

The train will depart from Madgaon in Goa every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.40 am, and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11.40 pm. It will depart from Bandra Terminus every Wednesday and Friday at 6.50 am and reach Madgaon at 10 pm, the Western Railway said.

Train No. 10115/10116 Bandra Terminus – Madgaon Express (Bi-Weekly) :

The regular run of Train No. 10115 Bandra Terminus - Madgaon Express will commence from 04th September, 2024. It will depart from Bandra Terminus every Wednesday and Friday at 06:50 hrs and will reach Madgaon at 22:00 hrs, the same day. Similarly, the regular run of Train No. 10116 Madgaon - Bandra Terminus Express will commence from 03rd September, 2024. It will depart from Madgaon every Tuesday and Thursday at 07:40 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 23:40 hrs, the same day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Veer, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali station in both directions. It comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, AC 3 Tier Economy, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches.

"Booking for Train No. 10115 will open from 29th August, 2024 at all PRS counters and on IRCTC website," the Western Railway said.