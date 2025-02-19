Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hails Shivaji Maharaj as management guru and able administrator

Shivaji Maharaj not only established 'Swarajya', but also ignited a sense of national pride, Devendra Fadnavis said while paying homage to the Maratha king at Shivneri Fort in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, hailing him as a management guru and an able administrator who set an example of running a welfare state, reported news agency PTI.

The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.

Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended various programmes to mark Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the Shivneri Fort.

A large number of followers of the Maratha king also gathered at the fort to take part in his 395th birth anniversary event.

Addressing the gathering there, Fadnavis said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior, but also an able administrator who set an example of running a welfare state, reported PTI.

"He was a management guru in the truest sense," the chief minister added, reported PTI.

Fadnavis said that setting foot on the land of Shivneri evokes the inspiration of 'Swarajya', and it is this very spirit that draws people to this place time and again.

"When many kings and kingdoms accepted Mughal rule, Mata Jijau envisioned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the leader who would end the exploitation and tyranny, guiding the people towards Swarajya," he said, reported PTI.

"With the determination and values instilled by his mother, Shivaji Maharaj united people from all communities, wielded his sword, and built an army of Mavalas. He not only established 'Swarajya', but also ignited a sense of national pride," the CM said, reported PTI.

Fadnavis stressed the importance of preserving Shivaji Maharaj's forts, saying they hold a greater significance than temples.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure the conservation of these forts by removing barriers. A task force has been created to clear encroachments from all these sites. Come what may, these encroachments will be removed," he asserted, reported PTI.

The CM also announced that 12 forts from Maharashtra have been nominated for UNESCO's World Heritage Site status under an initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the coming days, a team of the Maharashtra government, led by minister Ashish Shelar, will make a presentation highlighting these forts as exemplary architectural marvels at the UNESCO event in Paris," he said, reported PTI.

On the occasion, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said special attention was being given to the restoration work of Shivneri, the birthplace of the Maratha king.

"All these forts in the state are places of inspiration and we derive power and energy from them, and the state government is giving special attention to their restoration," he said, reported PTI.

Shinde said there are many ideals for youth, but Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be the greatest ideal for generations to come.

(With inputs from PTI)