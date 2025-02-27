Over 3000 beneficiaries of the scheme in Nagpur contribute Rs 1000 each to establish the Mahila Samman Credit Co-Operative Society that will support small businesses

Deva Bhau (a title CM Devendra Fadnavis earned after he launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana) just gave more power to women’s groups, helping them utilise the scheme funds for an innovative venture—setting up the Mahila Samman Credit Co-Operative Society. Over 3000 beneficiaries of the yojana in Nagpur have come together, contributing Rs 1000 each from funds they received in the scheme.

The total amount raised—Rs 30 lakh—has been used to establish the Mahila Samman Credit Co-Operative Society, aimed at supporting small businesses. The model has become a talking point in Mantralaya and political corridors and is now referred to as the ‘Nagpur Model,’ as the idea emerged from the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



Speaking to mid-day, Fadnavis apheplauded the initiative, calling it “heartening” to see such innovative steps taken by these women. “The government will help these women’s groups build the institution,” Fadnavis added.

Women-led transformation

Political observers note that women’s leadership in national transformation has been a defining feature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Taking a cue from the PM’s vision, the state too has shifted its focus from women’s development to women-led development.

Before the Assembly polls, the Mahayuti government launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a welfare scheme that not only helped the BJP-led alliance secure a thumping victory but also earned Fadnavis the moniker ‘Deva Bhau.’ Under this scheme, the state government provides Rs 1500 as a monthly allowance to women. In less than five months, the scheme has begun yielding results—exemplified by the Nagpur Model, where financial assistance from the government has been used to launch a business and empower women.

Government response

mid-day attempted to reach out to Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, for further details, but the IAS officer was unavailable for comment.



However, another Mantralaya official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the credit society will continue to function on the interest earned from its capital. “The department plans to set up a support system for women who come forward with fresh ideas for social enterprises, helping them achieve financial freedom and relief from daily drudgery,” the official added.

The officer further emphasised the importance of encouraging such initiatives, which would increase the inflow of funds into rural areas. “This will boost the rural economy and even slow down migration to cities,” the officer said.

To promote such entrepreneurship, the government plans to provide additional assistance through the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM). Established in 1975, MAVIM was recognised in 2023 as the state’s nodal agency for women’s empowerment.

Beneficiary scrutiny

According to government records, the initial number of Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries was pegged at 2.46 crore women. However, after scrutiny, the number of recipients dropped to 2.37 crore. “Post-elections and verification led to the removal of women who no longer meet the eligibility criteria. The process is ongoing, and the number of ineligible beneficiaries may rise further,” said another Mantralaya official on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Aditi Tatkare, minister of women and child development, posted on social media platform X about a reduction of five lakh beneficiaries following scrutiny by the department. The scheme is said to have placed a financial burden of Rs 46,000 crore on the state. This burden is expected to rise further if the Mahayuti government fulfils its election promise of increasing the monthly allowance to Rs 2100.

Eligibility criteria for Ladki Bahin...

Women aged 21 to 65 from families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible for the scheme. However, those who have a family member who is an income taxpayer, a permanent government employee, or a pensioner, or those receiving benefits from other government financial schemes, are ineligible. Additionally, women from families that own a four-wheeler—except a tractor—do not qualify for the scheme.