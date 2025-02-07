Ladki Bahin Yojana: 1.6 lakh women with family cars ineligible

Latest cull brings the number of beneficiaries down to 2.41 crore from the earlier 2.46 crore; but, after scrutinising, the beneficiaries has dropped to 2.41 crore, a reduction of approximately five lakh women, who don’t meet the eligibility

Aditi Tatkare. File pic/Shadab Khan

Over 1.60 lakh women, whose families own four-wheelers, have been excluded from the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The information was shared by Aditi Tatkare, state minister for women and child development, via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

The actual number of beneficiaries of the scheme is pegged to be 2.461 crore women. But, after scrutinising, the beneficiaries has dropped to 2.41 crore, a reduction of approximately five lakh women, who don’t meet the eligibility.

Aditi Tatkare, minister for women and child development. Pic/X/@iAditiTatkare

The scheme, which was introduced by the Mahayuti government before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, aimed to provide financial assistance to women voters. The scheme is said to have put a financial strain of Rs 46,000 crore on the state as it provides R1500 monthly allowances to women. During the election campaign, the Mahayuti government even promised to raise the allowance to Rs 2100 per month. The post-election review of beneficiaries has led to significant controversy, with the opposition accusing the government of using the allowances to woo voters.

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut said. “Now that the elections are over, the government wants to reduce the number of beneficiaries as much as possible,” he said during a media interaction.

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also slammed the Mahayuti government for the introduction of the scheme and distributing benefits without scrutiny. “If the allowances weren’t meant for political gain, why are eligibility criteria being enforced so strictly now?” the leader added.

Women between the ages of 21 and 65 from families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible for the scheme. Additionally, one unmarried woman per household can also apply. However, women are not eligible if any member of their family is an income taxpayer, if they have a permanent government employee or retiree receiving a pension in the family or if they are already benefiting from other similar state government financial assistance. Also, women from families that own a four-wheeler, except a tractor, cannot apply for the scheme.

Rs 46,000 cr

Cost of Ladki Bahin scheme

Breakdown of those excluded from scheme*

2.30 lakh: Women are already beneficiaries of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana

1.10 lakh: Women over 65

1.60 lakh: Women whose families own four-wheelers

*Sourced from X handle of Aditi Tatkare, state women and child development minister