CM rubbishes Manikrao Kokate’s claim, says ministers propose, but he disposes

Manikrao Kokate. File Pic

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is displeased with remarks made by his cabinet minister and alliance partner, Manikrao Kokate of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, regarding the appointment process of Officers on Special Duty (OSD) and Personal Secretaries (PS) for ministers in the Mahayuti government.

During a public address, Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate claimed that ministers do not have the authority to select their own staff. “The CM clears the appointment of the OSD and PS,” he stated. Kokate’s statement did not sit well with Fadnavis, who immediately responded, emphasising Maharashtra’s long-standing practice of the chief minister approving the list of candidates proposed by ministers for these roles.

Explaining the process, Fadnavis said, “It has always been the case that the CM approves these appointments. Perhaps the minister (Kokate) is unaware of the procedure.” For PS and OSD appointments, the CM’s office conducts background checks on the names recommended by ministers. Only after due diligence does the CM office approves the appointments.

Fadnavis known as ‘Mr Clean CM’ made it clear that he will not approve candidates with questionable credentials, regardless of the source of the request. “I have received a list of 125 names for appointments, and out of those, 109 have been approved,” he told the media. According to Mantralaya officials, the CM’s secretariat has about 155 staff members, while the deputy chief minister’s office has 72. Cabinet ministers are allotted 16 staff members each, while ministers of state get 14.