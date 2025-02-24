The rise demonstrates the state's commitment to supporting its agricultural sector, CM Fadnavis said

CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government would raise its contribution to the state-run Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana (NSMNY) by Rs 3,000 annually, raising the amount to Rs 9,000, reported the PTI.

The initiative aims to provide a total of Rs 15,000 to eligible farmers in Maharashtra each year.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) and Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana currently offer Rs 6,000 each to eligible farmers per year.

"Maharashtra government has launched Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Both schemes give Rs 6,000 each to eligible farmers. The Maharashtra government will soon increase its contribution in the state scheme by Rs 3,000 so that farmers will get Rs 15,000 in a year," CM Devendra Fadnavis said at an event on Monday, according to the PTI.

The rise demonstrates the state's commitment to supporting its agricultural sector, which is important for the livelihoods of many residents, he said.

CM Fadnavis said that the government was criticised by the Opposition and other sections in the past after the NKSY was launched.

The chief minister said that agriculturists have realised how funds helps them in buying things useful for agriculture production in the state.

"The announcement is part of efforts taken by the Maharashtra government to enhance agricultural productivity and relieve financial stress on farmers. Additionally, the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojan provides extra Rs 6,000 annually to farmers in state, complementing the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme," the chief minister added, the news agency reported.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis also announced plans to transport approximately 100 TMC water from the Gosikhurd dam in the Vidarbha region to Buldana district in Maharashtra, located some 500 kilometres away.

"This project will use excess water from the Vainganga River, connecting it to the Nalganga in Buldana, creating a new 550-km-long river. This will benefit seven districts covering the arid regions. Nearly 10 lakh acres of land will benefit from this river linking project," he added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)