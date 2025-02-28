Departments falling below 40 per cent in governance and business ease to face strict review as Maharashtra chief minister evaluates 100-day action plan

(From left) Dy CM Eknath Shinde; Additional Chief Secretary Iqbal Chahal; CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Ajit Pawar at the meeting

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis issues stern warning to low-scoring departments x 00:00

State government departments scoring below 40 per cent when it comes to providing ease of business and good governance will have to face the wrath of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Last year in December, Fadnavis had chaired the meeting to give an action plan for the coming 100 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, on Thursday, the CM, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers, Ekanth Shinde and Ajit Pawar, chaired the meeting to review the progress of the plan. It was in this meeting that the CM praised the departments who have done an excellent job in achieving the goals.

“The CM has mentioned that departments scoring less than 40 percent marks will be taken into negative consideration,” the statement issued by Fadnavis’s office mentioned. Besides Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar, the meeting was attended by senior IAS officers, including Sujata Saunik, chief secretary of Maharashtra.

“6854 officers participated in this meeting through video conferencing,” the release further added. The deliverables by 15 departments that are claimed to be excellent work done at various departments were presented on this occasion, and officers involved in innovative work were appreciated and honoured with certificates by Fadnavis.

The CM, during his interaction, further said, “Where there is good governance, investment increases. Maharashtra is a leading state in this regard, and everyone must make efforts to increase this further,” Fadnavis instructed during the meeting.