We analyse the 10 worst traffic spots in the city to find out how fatalities have reduced from last year; according to data provided by the traffic police, there has been a drastic drop in the number of accidents in 2024 compared to 2023

The junction outside Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli where corrective measures have been taken. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Mumbai Traffic Police have saved lives by scrutinising 30 accident-prone black spots and implementing corrective measures to make them safer. According to data provided by the traffic police, there has been a drastic drop in the number of accidents in 2024 compared to 2023. “We identified black spots in the city and applied corrective measures to reduce risks. All 30 identified locations have undergone safety interventions to curb accidents,” confirmed Anil Kumbhare, CP of Mumbai Traffic Police.

In 2023, there were 292 accidents at these black spots, while in 2024, the number dropped to 173. Fatal accidents also reduced significantly—54 lives were lost in 2023 compared to 29 in 2024.

“A Crash Analysis Unit (CAU) conducts studies to identify black spots based on various parameters. Our teams then inspect the locations to pinpoint problems,” an officer told mid-day. However, a test drive conducted by mid-day across nine spots found that three locations lacked the promised corrective measures.

Key measures implemented

The construction of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) has eased traffic in the area. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Sion-Panvel Highway & Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road Intersection, Mankhurd: The construction of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) has eased traffic, reducing accidents from 16 in 2023 to just one in 2024.

Sion Circle

Signboards banning heavy vehicles installed. Pic/Ashish Raje

Multiple safety measures have been implemented, including signboards banning heavy vehicles and the removal of barricades to improve southbound traffic flow. A mid-day visit confirmed that heavy vehicle restriction signs were clearly visible.

Kalanagar Junction

Speed limit signboard missing at Kalanagar Junction on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Speed limit signboards and cat-eye reflectors were installed to enhance visibility. “With speed limits clearly marked and improved road visibility at night, driver awareness has increased,” said an official. However, a mid-day visit found the speed signboard missing.

Magathane Junction

Installation of radium lights, reflectors, and rumblers has made the area less accident-prone.

Pathanwadi Bus Stand

The stretch has been declared as a permanent no-parking zone. Pic/Ashish Raje

Declared a permanent no-parking zone with increased fines for wrong-side driving.

Mith Chowki, Malad West

Barricades and CCTV have been installed for better patrolling. Pic/Ashish Raje

Enhanced night patrolling and stricter fines for speeding and drunk driving. Barricades before the bridge have been removed.

Opposite Gyan Sampada High School, Govandi

Speed breakers missing, two-wheeler riding in wrong direction another riding without helmet spotted on the stretch. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Increased patrolling and speed breakers were supposed to be installed, but mid-day found no speed breakers and frequent traffic violations. “Corrective measures that are incomplete will be reviewed, and the departments concerned will be instructed to follow up,” assured Joint CP M Ramkumar when questioned about missing safety improvements.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Reflectors have been installed in the area. Pic/Ashish Raje

Reflectors and radium lights have been placed, but rumblers were found missing.

Godrej Ghoda Gate Signal, Vikhroli

Accident-prone area signage was put up in the area. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Road markings and speed limit signboards have been installed to help drivers stop before signals.

Common measures implemented

Removal of illegal speed breakers: The police, in collaboration with the BMC, identified and removed 150 unauthorised speed breakers, primarily near schools and hospitals.

Use of Twitter for traffic updates: A dedicated team alerts citizens about traffic conditions, updates on roadblocks, and when congestion eases.

Bollards at bridge entry/exit points: 60-70 plastic bollards have been installed at major entry/exit points to guide traffic and prevent accidents. The police also informed the BMC that whenever the bollards are broken replace them immediately.

Public awareness campaigns: The police conducted traffic safety seminars in 480 schools, educating students on the Motor Vehicles Act and encouraging parents to follow traffic rules.

Strict patrolling: Six teams patrol high-risk areas to enforce safety regulations and curb reckless driving.

Improved signalling systems: The traffic police, in coordination with the BMC, have upgraded signals at critical junctions, including Amar Mahal.

Repairing and installing signboards: Signboards at bridges and highways have been repaired or replaced for better visibility.

On-spot accident analysis: Traffic officers analyse accident sites immediately and implement corrective measures.

Strategic barricading: Barricades have been placed near Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, and Byculla Zoo to manage traffic flow and reduce accidents.

VictimSpeak

Persistent efforts paid off

In 2015, Yogesh Shah lost his son in an accident near Godrej Kala Ghoda Gate. He advocated for safety improvements and even conducted a religious ceremony at the accident site to draw attention to the issue. “After years of follow-ups, a danger signboard has finally been placed, and I believe fewer accidents have occurred since then,” he said.

Lost a leg, and job prospects

In 2023, Ajay Bhalerao lost his left leg when his bike skidded on a pothole near Priyadarshini Circle. “I am still recovering and struggle to walk, making employment difficult. I requested the BMC to install a disabled-friendly stall, but the process is delayed due to legal issues,” he said.

Fear of driving again

In November 2023, Mohammad Fiyaz Shaikh and his friend Wasim Akhtar met with an accident near Amar Mahal Junction. Akhtar did not survive. “Losing Wasim was devastating. His family moved back to their village, and I’ve stopped riding two-wheelers ever since,” Shaikh told mid-day.