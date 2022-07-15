Mumbai: Black spots that are deadly for pedestrians

Lack of footpaths, signals and crosswalks for safe passage are pushing walkers onto the road

Locals say though there is a subway, it is filthy and lacks adequate lighting

In the absence of footpaths or due to encroachers taking up all the space, pedestrians are forced to walk on busy city roads, risking their lives. This is one of the major reasons behind pedestrian deaths. mid-day went around the city to identify some of these black spots.

We wanted to see what was wrong, and what the locals have to say about fixing the issue. Sharp turns, speeding motorists, absence of rumbler strips, and jaywalking pedestrians were the major points raised by locals and experts. The mid-day team, as part of its ‘Nowhere to go’ series, found several black spots on the Western Express Highway which see frequent accidents. Other major roads, such as the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, too have several such spots which are sure-shot death traps for pedestrians.

Underutilised subway and sudden lane-change

One of the key black spots mid-day found is on the Western Express Highway in Kandivli, opposite Sai Baba temple. It is an accident-prone area with thousands of pedestrians, two-wheelers, and four-wheelers on the road. The major reasons behind frequent accidents in this area are citizens crossing the road randomly, vehicles switching lanes and rash driving. In addition, auto rickshaws, cars and bikes were seen lined up in the north-bound road, footpaths were completely encroached even though there was no parking board there.

A staff of Sai Baba Mandir, Digambhar Jadhav, said, “One of the reasons behind the accidents are motorists. So many drivers suddenly switch lanes at the beginning of the bridge, which leads to accidents.”

Talking about pedestrians, Rajendra Mishra, a local who runs a garland shop opposite the black spot, said, “There is a subway here that is filthy and lacks adequate lighting, hence most people think twice before accessing it.”

Officials at the Samata Nagar traffic police post said, “The spot is indeed dangerous. Though there is a subway, people still risk their lives. Motorists come at such a speed from the bridge towards the south side that it is next to impossible to apply a break at the right moment. And pedestrians on the lower side do not have a clear view of the bridge, and often they try to cross without noticing vehicles speeding towards that direction.”

Speaking about the measures taken to curb mishaps, another officer said, “There was an open divider here, which we have closed by writing to MMRDA. We have also installed rumbler strips and plenty of signage about speed limit, subway and parking.”

Visitors spill onto signal-less junction

The junction opposite Central Mall on Boraspada Road near MCA, Kandivli which connects SV Road with New Link Road is one of the busiest and most dangerous junctions in the area. Apart from the heavy traffic of vehicles, there are several eateries which attract a number of visitors.



Cars, auto rickshaws, two-wheelers and pedestrians at the signal-less junction in Kandivli. Pics/Anurag Ahire

mid-day found there was no traffic signal even as it was a junction of several roads, making it difficult for both motorists and pedestrians. Locals said this is a chronic black spot with frequent accidents.

Local resident Anil A said, “The junction is always crowded and the pedestrians are at a high-risk of accidents as there is no traffic signal. It becomes dangerous especially at night when motorists speed, without paying any notice to others. Authorities must install a traffic signal and speed breakers.”

No traffic signal, no rules

Another such black spot is on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road beside Riddhi Garden, Goregaon East. As per residents, there is no traffic signal there, which leads to autos, bikes and cars driving rampantly while pedestrians are left to negotiate the moving vehicles to cross the road.



This junction on Goregaon-Mulund Link Road near Riddhi Garden has seen frequent accidents but still remains without a traffic signal

“I have seen many accidents here, especially of speeding bikes ramming into pedestrians. First of all, there is no traffic signal. And secondly, the road has a slope, which means vehicles run faster, making it difficult to control. There needs to be speed breakers,” said Shivshankar Upadhayay, a security guard at Riddhi Garden.

Atul Shanbagh, a shop owner, said, “There have been so many mishaps over the past two years, mostly due to wrong side and rash driving. There is no designated path for pedestrians and I am scared to cross the road in the absence of a traffic light.” He also added that the condition of the road is also bad.

The death trap called sharp turn

Mrunaltai Gore Flyover is an important connector between Oshiwara West with Western Express Highway but its east-bound arm has been an issue of concern as a sharp curve often leads to accidents due to wrong side driving. Upon our visit to the spot, we saw many two-wheelers and even rickshaws drive in the wrong direction on the stretch.



There are no signage or rumblers strips ahead of the curve on Mrunaltai Gore flyover

“Many two-wheeler riders and rickshaw drivers take the east-bound arm of the flyover while driving from the wrong side, but the sharp turn means they cannot see if another vehicle is approaching from the other side, leading to accidents. Apart from ensuring that wrong side driving is stopped, authorities should also install speed breakers before and after the turn to make it comparatively safer,” said Wasim Athaniya, a motorist.

‘Traffic signal and signage: way to reduce mishaps’

Ajay Govale, vice-president, Community Impact, United Way Mumbai, said, “In order to prevent accidents at black spots, the authorities should install traffic lights, coupled with pedestrian crossing markings. More interventions could be proposed by conducting a road safety audit.”



A signage warning motorists of a curve ahead on Western Express Highway, Kandivli East

Civic activist Mohammed Afzal said, “There has to be signage boards 100 to 200 metres before bridges start as new commuters may not be aware of the same and try to change lanes at the last minute. Encroachment is another big issue that the civic body needs to act on.”