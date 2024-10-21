mid-day investigation has revealed that despite BMC’s grand plans, space below city’s flyovers are being tragically misused

The space below the Tata Power-Devipada flyover, between Dahisar and Kandivli, part of which is akin to a scrapyard. Pics/Nimesh Dave

More than two years after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled an ambitious plan to transform spaces beneath the city’s flyovers into recreational zones and green areas. Today, these spots are as neglected as ever. In a two-part series, mid-day reveals how these zones, particularly in the western suburbs, have deteriorated into junkyards for clunkers and dimly lit haunts for anti-social elements.

The area beneath the Kandivli flyover has been reduced to a graveyard for clunkers

In the first of the series, mid-day visited the stretch from Dahisar to Bandra on the Western Express Highway (WEH). Misuse of space was evident at nine of the 15 flyovers visited on the stretch, raising significant concerns about public safety, especially for pedestrians walking by these areas at night.

With inadequate lighting and unchecked use of the space, these zones have turned into potential security threats. Women, children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable, as the spaces under many flyovers have become dark, foul-smelling areas rather than the green recreational spots they were meant to be.

As mid-day surveyed these locations, it was clear that the potential for creating beautiful community spaces still exists, but lack of coordination among various agencies and neglect has led to the state in which they are now.

Tata Power-Devipada flyover



The space below the Tata Power-Devipada flyover, between Dahisar and Kandivli, part of which is akin to a scrapyard. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The space under this flyover reflects a stark contrast in utilisation. One-half of the flyover, towards Kandivli, is littered with abandoned junk cars, turning it into a scrapyard-like zone. In contrast, the other half, towards Dahisar, is well-maintained and painted, showcasing an effort to beautify the area. However, junk cars dumped in the remaining sections undermine the positive impact, making it an eyesore and a potential hazard for pedestrians after dark.

“It looks like BMC is planning beautification in instalments, or it is just an eyewash to fool people. The end of the flyover towards Kandivli is being used to dump junk cars, as we move towards the centre, the flyover looks clean and painted, then again at the end towards Dahisar, rusted vehicles are dumped.

The area is well lit so it’s unsafe for anybody who passes by. I think now that there is no space to dump clunkers, the authorities are utilising spaces under the flyover for the purpose,” said Vamsi Athrey, a research student of Mumbai University and resident of Borivli.

Kandivli (Mahindra) flyover



The area beneath the Kandivli flyover has been reduced to a graveyard for clunkers. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Mangled and abandoned scrap vehicles clutter the space beneath this flyover, spilling onto the pavement, thereby inconveniencing pedestrians. The area, intended for two-wheeler parking, has become a dumping ground for junked vehicles, making it difficult for people to use the footpath along this busy stretch.

Advocate Sumitra Shrivastava, a resident of Thakur Village, said, "There is hardly any footpath available to walk. Whenever we walk from Poisar Metro station or Growel’s 101 Mall, I find it challenging to use the footpath. For school kids, women with children and senior citizens, it’s especially difficult to walk on this stretch."

Malad East (Pushpa Park) flyover



The space below the Malad East flyover has been taken over by toy sellers and vagrants. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Encroachment is a serious issue here. Toy sellers and homeless individuals have occupied the area. What could have been an aesthetically pleasing zone is now plagued by litter, undermining efforts to keep public spaces clean.

A resident, Jatin Patel, said, “The flyover was beatified and painted. It looks clean from the outside, but toy sellers have occupied the space. They litter and urinate there because of which the place has started stinking.”

Pathanwadi-Dindoshi flyover



Pedestrians steer clear of the narrow footpath under the Pathanwadi-Dindoshi flyover. Pics/Nimesh Dave

The space under this flyover is not a problem, but the narrow footpath is covered by filth and is totally unusable. It has become a dumping ground for garbage and filth, severely restricting pedestrian movement. The lack of space and poor sanitation have created an unhygienic environment.

“There is no space to walk on the footpath. There is filth and wild grass is growing on the already narrow footpath. We have to risk our lives walking on the road amid traffic,” said a commuter who did not wish to be named.

Flyover opposite Oberoi Mall

This poorly lit spot poses a significant threat to pedestrians. Pic/Nimesh Dave

A safety hazard, the space under the flyover suffers from poor lighting, especially at night, making the narrow passages beneath it dangerous for pedestrians.

People frequently use it to cross to the other side, but the lack of proper lighting and maintenance creates an unsafe environment, particularly after dark.

“The narrow passages below the flyover are easy to cross; the main crossing is very dangerous due to speeding vehicles. However, these passages are very dirty and dark during the evening,” said Goregaon resident Manjukala Shetty.

Aarey flyover

Towed and abandoned vehicles take up space at this spot. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Half of this flyover is used by traffic authorities as a chowkie, while the remaining space is cluttered with towed and abandoned vehicles.

The other half is occupied by the solid waste management department (Ghan Kachra Vibhag), adding to the clutter and diminishing the intended utility of the space.

Mrinal Tai Gore flyover

The spots has been taken over by hawkers and toy venders. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Encroachment by hawkers selling toys and balloons is a persistent issue beneath this flyover’s southbound arm.

These vendors not only occupy the space but also contribute to its deterioration by littering and throwing garbage, making the area unsightly and unhygienic.

If a passerby attempts to click photos of the spot, they immediately come at them and start issuing threats.

Jay Coach flyover

Unsanitary conditions prevail at this spot. Pics/Nimesh Dave

The space beneath this flyover—opposite Bimbisar Nagar—is dirty, strewn with garbage and plastic bottles.

It’s a neglected area, contributing to the overall decline in the cleanliness and safety of the surroundings, creating a breeding ground for further dumping.

Domestic airport flyover (Near Sahara Star Hotel)

Broken bottles and other waste are strewn at this spot. Pics/Ashish Raje

This flyover is infamous for being filthy and unsafe. The area is littered with alcohol bottles, turning it into a haven for drunkards during the night. Covered with green cloth often used at construction sites, it offers a hidden, secluded space, encouraging anti-social activities and making it unsafe for passersby.

“I have often seen many rag pickers here, as they get many bottles and plastic bottles. Private transport for Pune is often parked here, the drivers are often seen smoking and spitting below this flyover. The flyover is very dirty. Last year I heard that the BMC is planning to clean and beautify the place, but it is still the same now," said Kamal Gaur, a resident of Vile Parle.

Kherwadi flyover

Pedestrians find it hard to cross at this rare well-maintained spot. Pic/Ashish Raje

The space under this flyover is clean and well-maintained, and a recreational site exists. However, crossing here is risky for pedestrians. The spot lacks proper walkways and there have been many complaints of speeding vehicles.

Kalina-Vakola flyover



Illegal garages operate in the space below this flyover where vehicles are also parked. Pics/Ashish Raje

The space beneath this flyover has been turned into a parking area. Besides, illegal garages were found operating under it. These unauthorised activities contribute to congestion and disorder.

What experts say

Dhawal Ashar, a transportation planner and engineer and also the head of integrated transport and road safety at World Resources Institute India (WRI India), told mid-day that the issue can be resolved with proper planning. “Spaces under flyovers are a valuable asset in a city that is severely space-constrained. These areas often have multiple claimants, including various government and non-government entities that need space for essential purposes but lack the resources. The root of the issue lies in poor planning by urban authorities. There is a clear need for better utilisation of these spaces. First and foremost, planning agencies must recognise and formally acknowledge the potential of the spaces under flyovers. Then, these areas should be assigned specific functions, whether for green spaces, public utilities or other community-focused purposes. However, assigning functions is not enough—there must also be a sustainable maintenance model to ensure these spaces remain functional and well-kept,” he said.

“If the area is transformed into a green space or garden, it will require regular upkeep. Additionally, before any plans are made, accessibility to the public should be a top consideration. Spaces under flyovers can play a crucial role in urban planning, but only with proper recognition, functional allocation and ongoing maintenance. Neglect and lack of proper planning will only turn them into a negative space, encroached and misused,” he added.

Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja Foundation, said, “These things should be planned at the very beginning at the design stage of the project. This mess is a failure in planning on the part of the planning agencies. There should be a proper system. I genuinely feel that these things can be planned at the administrative ward level. No matter which agency designs and builds flyovers, clear guidelines should be added to the plan regarding the spaces under them. A special unit/section must be formed at the BMC ward level. If we do not have a proper plan, this will happen again. One cannot just make a flyover, neglect the space below and then cry foul that the space has been encroached.”



Rishi Aggarwal, founder of the Walking Project

Gopal Jhaveri, resident of Borivli and founder of Mumbai March, a citizens’ movement, said. “This is becoming a growing problem across the city, not just in western suburbs. In a space-starved city, the BMC can make use of these spaces as per the areawise requirement. However, these spaces are wasted due to neglect. They even pose danger for pedestrians.”

Rishi Aggarwal, founder of the Walking Project, an advocacy group, said, “They have spent hundreds and thousands of crores on the beautification of Mumbai, but much of it has been senseless and lacking in aesthetic vision. Instead, these underutilised spaces could be transformed into recreational areas for the public.”

He referred to projects like One Green Mile in Lower Parel, a linear park built beneath a once-filthy stretch of flyover. “Dutch studio MVRDV and local practice StudioPOD turned this 200-metre-long area into a vibrant park. However, most of these initiatives happen in the island city. Why can't we replicate something like this across other parts of Mumbai?”



Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja Foundation

Aggarwal added, “We are wasting the potential of these spaces under the flyovers. The BMC needs to incorporate them into the city’s development plan. When these areas become neglected or encroached upon, they rush to beautify them on an SOS basis, resulting in shoddy and aesthetically unappealing work.”

Official Speak

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner (P South ward) and deputy municipal commissioner, solid waste management, who also held the charge of planning department until 2022, said, “There is nearly one million square feet of space available under flyovers across the city. Given Mumbai's already low open space ratio, utilising these areas for recreational purposes becomes crucial. Many corporations are showing interest in such projects and are keen on maintaining them. The BMC has not ignored this issue; several efforts have been made in recent years to use and beautify spaces beneath flyovers.

However, there are multiple factors to consider when executing these projects. For instance, the structural integrity of the flyovers must be preserved by ensuring the pillars remain untouched to avoid any potential damage. Additionally, ventilation issues need to be addressed, particularly when transforming these spaces into green areas, as they lack adequate sunlight and ventilation while being constantly exposed to vehicular emissions. While we have made some progress in the past, I agree that this needs to be pursued on a larger scale. I recommend inviting corporates to participate in these projects, which could help establish a proper and systematic maintenance model.”

‘Plans are in progress’

A senior BMC official said, “Some flyovers have traffic chowkies or offices of government agencies underneath, while others, which are vacant, are being planned for conversion into recreational spaces. Some areas have been encroached upon or turned into negative spaces, but efforts are ongoing to clear these areas and put them to public use. However, it is difficult to set a specific timeline for this. What we can assure citizens is that plans are in progress, as we have successfully implemented at several locations.”

Sahebrao Gaikwad, retired assistant municipal commissioner, shared his observations on the challenges of utilising open spaces under flyovers: “Over the years, I have noticed that while tenders and work orders are issued, civic bodies and officials often fail to consider the development of open spaces under flyovers. These areas remain vacant, unclaimed, and are either encroached upon or littered, eventually attracting anti-social elements, especially after dark. The first step should be to put these spaces to good use before they get encroached or misused. Equally important is the second step: ensuring regular maintenance of the space once it has been developed or assigning it to a department or organisation for upkeep.

A prime example of poor planning and neglect is the Kandivli (Mahindra) flyover. Around six to seven years ago, while I was posted in the R South ward, we successfully transformed the space under this flyover into an area where residents could practice yoga. However, due to lack of maintenance, it has become a junkyard,” said Gaikwad. He added, “I strongly suggest that planning agencies should proactively include the development and future maintenance of open spaces beneath flyovers when designing them and incorporate this into the tender process."