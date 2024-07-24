Mumbai: Vile Parle flyover deteriorates in 4 months

Motorists and activists demand accountability for road falling apart so quickly

Within a few spells of heavy rainfall the flyover has developed potholes.

Four months ago, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) inaugurated the newly constructed flyover at Vile Parle on the Western Express Highway (WEH). However, after just one month of rain, the road surface on the flyover has started to deteriorate, resulting in an uneven surface.

Motorists who use the flyover daily are now questioning the quality of the construction work. Activist Zoru Bhathena posted pictures on Twitter on Monday, showing the approach road of the flyover coming apart. Bhathena said, “It is a matter of shame that a new flyover that was opened a few months back on WEH near Vile Parle has developed uneven road surface and potholes.”



MMRDA officials undertook repairs after it was brought to their attention

“The flyover, opened just a few months ago, resulting in an uneven road clearly indicates that substandard materials were used by the contractor. Are taxpayers paying for this?” said motorist Arun Sidu. On March 9, the MMRDA inaugurated the flyover at Vile Parle on the WEH with Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, presiding over the event.

Built to ease traffic

The flyover was built to enhance the T1) junction. MMRDA claimed that the inauguration of the flyover would provide a new and effective route to ease traffic movement towards Bandra from the international airport T2, and from Andheri to the T1 terminal/Vile Parle, thereby alleviating traffic congestion, reducing pollution, and promoting passenger safety on the WEH. It was also mentioned that the intersections beneath the WEH would be decongested following the opening. With the new flyover, which is adjacent to the existing domestic airport flyover, motorists can now bypass the signal.

MMRDA says

An MMRDA official said, “During our regular site inspection at the T1 flyover, we observed concerns about potholes and road surface at Vile Parle. Immediate action was taken by alerting the contractor and the Project Management Consultant. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, ordered an explanation and issued show-cause notices. Also, penalties were imposed on the contractor and PMC due to negligence. The contractor rectified the surface, using mastic to repair the damaged portion. The area has been fully remediated.”