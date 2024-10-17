Locals have expressed concern about the potential security threat, particularly at night, due to the alleged misuse of the space by drunkards. It is also used as a public toilet and a drinking and smoking den

Scrapped vehicles kept on the footpath under Mahindra flyover in Kandivli. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article We can’t allow entire city to become a dump! x 00:00

Abandoned and scrap vehicles are cluttering the space beneath the Kandivli (Mahindra) flyover on the Western Express Highway, spilling onto the pavement. The authorities had pledged to address this, said a report in this paper. The area intended for two-wheeler parking has become a dumping ground for junk vehicles, making it difficult for people to use the footpath, and it remains a stark reminder of how neglected urban areas can become hazards for commuters, and residents.

Locals have expressed concern about the potential security threat, particularly at night, due to the alleged misuse of the space by drunkards. It is also used as a public toilet and a drinking and smoking den.

This is irksome and dangerous but unfortunately not a one-off. This paper has highlighted numerous instances where spaces under flyovers have become dumping grounds and hubs of nefarious activities. They have also become convenient spaces for dumping scrapped vehicles. This can be very dangerous as criminals may use these vehicles as personal shelters. There can be material planted inside these cars which are neglected, like a bomb in extreme cases, ammo, or stolen goods, too. This is an important reason why these useless vehicles are done away with.

Locals are right to fret as these spaces can become drinking dens with vehicles obstructing views. They can become open-air toilets. It has been established that these are problem spots for all concerned but the bigger worry is the den of crime and vice that can grow here, even becoming an operating hub. Given the space paucity in our city, these can be turned into a garden or even an official pay ’n’ park where safe access and exit is envisioned. Action must be quick and, more importantly, there must be no boomerang effect where things go back to what they were.