Experts call for naming and shaming of officials who supervised work
The Vile Parle flyover, which was inaugurated six months ago, on Sunday. Pics/Anurag Ahire
Taking note of the deteriorating surface of the Vile Parle flyover, which was opened six months ago, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has said it would act against the contractor concerned.
