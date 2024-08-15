Mumbai: Multiple bridges could turn BKC into walker’s paradise

With Kurla station improvement cleared by CM, experts demand pedestrian bridges connecting BKC to Kurla, Sion and Chunabhatti

The obstructed path along the crossing at BKC

A few key pedestrian bridges linking BKC with Kurla, Sion, and Chunabhatti could transform pedestrian dynamics and provide easy walking access to BKC, according to the Walking Project’s suggestions to the MMRDA and the guardian minister. This is one of many recommendations gathered from a survey conducted at BKC, which identified issues and proposed enhancements to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. With the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) at Kurla station now sanctioned by the Chief Minister’s Office—following a follow-up by mid-day and local MLA Mangesh Kudalkar —the proposal gains further significance.

If the MMRDA were to add a few pedestrian bridges over the Mithi river, similar to the ones in Ahmedabad, the walking distance between Kurla station and Diamond Bourse could be reduced by nearly 25 per cent, from 2.1 km to 1.6 km,” said Vedant Mhatre, programme director of the Walking Project.

Map/Uday Mohite

“Furthermore, enhancing pedestrian access around Kurla station by implementing traffic calming measures, improving parking management and ensuring thorough cleaning could boost the average walking speed from 4 km/h to 5 km/h,” he added in a letter addressed to the authorities.

The two proposed bridges in Kurla West could connect the New Mill Road/SG Barve Road path and another from Belgrami Road. “Adding another bridge and a few foot overbridges (FOBs) further south would make it feasible for pedestrians to walk from Sion and Chunabhatti stations and reach ONGC in just 15 minutes (1.3 km). This would alleviate the passenger load at Kurla station and its vicinity,” he said. “People routinely walk these distances in Fort and Churchgate every day. It’s a practical solution. It’s puzzling why the BKC connector was never designed with footpaths, given that it runs directly through Chunabhatti station. Today, even two-wheelers are restricted on this bridge. Traffic congestion is a persistent issue, exacerbated by the prevalence of single-occupancy vehicles,” Mhatre noted.

Garbage piles make for unsanitary walking conditions in Bandra

“The solutions proposed could significantly reduce dependence on road transport clogged by these cars. Importantly, these changes could be implemented within a year with minimal political effort. Other urban planning challenges in Kurla West are more complex and would require greater political engagement, beyond the scope of these suggestions. All these recommendations have been mailed to Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and the MMRDA,” he added. The Walking Project, a group of activists aiming to create a safe, convenient, and joyful walking experience across MMR through grassroots advocacy, collaboration, and government engagement.

MMRDA officials said they had taken note of the suggestions and would analyse them.

25 per cent

Reduction in distance (on foot) between Kurla station and Diamond Bourse

5 km/h

Max. possible walking speed after enhancing pedestrian access

The BKC action plan

Solid waste management improvements: Enhance round-the-clock solid waste management along the proposed walking corridors.

Footpath retrofits: Propose retrofitting footpath kerbs with IRC-standard ramps, including tactile paving and warning bumps for the visually impaired.

Intersection safety: Improve safety at poorly designed traffic islands and obstructions by lowering their heights and adding properly sloped ramps for better access.

Key footpath segments: Improve two key footpath segments—one along the bridge over the Mithi river on the Kurla side and another around the upcoming BKC Metro station on Aqua Line 3, where the footpath lacks continuity.

Pedestrian bridges: Address limited access points in BKC and alleviate traffic congestion by adding pedestrian bridges across the Mithi river at the locations marked on the maps, with minimal land acquisition issues.

Walking corridors: Maintain pedestrian corridors leading to the new bridges from Kurla, Sion and Chunabhatti stations.

Bandra East skywalk: Expedite the reconstruction of the Bandra East skywalk, which has been stalled for years.

Civic marshals: Appoint civic marshals, similar to the COVID mask marshals, with the authority to issue e-challans for illegal parking.

Congestion pricing: Consider implementing congestion pricing in the G and E blocks of BKC to address traffic congestion.