Mumbai Metro Line One/ File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Ghatkopar-Versova metro line achieves 5 lakh ridership in a single day, surpassing pre-Covid count x 00:00

Mumbai Metro One hit a new record by ferrying over 5 lakh commuters in a single day. On August 13 2024, Mumbai Metro One carried 5,00,385 commuters. "This is the first time ridership of Mumbai Metro One has crossed the milestone figure of 500,000 without the impact of external factors. In 2019, the ridership of Mumbai Metro One crossed 5 lakh since the BEST buses went on a nine-day strike," a spokesperson said.

“We are extremely happy to reach the milestone of carrying 500,000 commuters in a day by providing a delightful customer experience. We appreciate the overwhelming affection provided to us by Mumbaikars, who helped us become a lifeline in the Versova- Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor. We are thankful to the people of Mumbai who have always reciprocated our gesture and kept our spirits high. With a tremendous focus on operational efficiency, technological innovation, and customer centricity, Mumbai Metro One has transformed the way the city commutes. This extraordinary accomplishment is a result of our employee's focus towards providing world-class service, customer-centric experience, and flawless operational excellence,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that the weekday ridership of Mumbai Metro One in 2023 was in the range of 4,00,000 to 4,50,000 and until July 2024 it increased to 4,50,000-4,60,000.

"Since the beginning of August 2024, weekday ridership rose to around 4,85,000 and on August 13, 2024, it reached a new high of 500,000," she said.

"This improvement in ridership is an outcome of various sales & marketing initiatives by Mumbai Metro One. Mumbai Metro One adopted strategies like loyalty programs for metro commuters, corporate contact programs, society contact programs, retailer contact programs, rewards, and promoting digital payments to name a few. As a result of these efforts, Mumbai Metro One’s weekday ridership has been able to reach this milestone of 500,000," she added.

Features

Creating additional ticket counters, security checkpoints and AFC access points at several stations.

Installing additional AFC gates and upgrading existing gates with new scanners & readers.

Adding one more escalator at the busy Saki Naka metro station.

Shortening the link to Andheri and Ghatkopar railway stations via new FOB connections.

Providing seamless connections with new metro Lines (2A & 7).

Services

Mumbai Metro One now operates 430 trips each day, with a service frequency of around 3.5 minutes during peak hours and 7 minutes during off-peak hours.