Union Budget 2024: Road transport sector faces disappointment

Updated on: 24 July,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Allocations have been made for Rlys under MUTP and Mumbai Metro projects

Union Budget 2024: Road transport sector faces disappointment

Road transport sector stakeholders said they were “disappointed” with the budget, with the transporters’ body claiming that none of the issues they discussed have been taken up. “The road transport fraternity of India is deeply pained by the government’s callous attitude towards this sector. As the highest taxpayer to the exchequer and the second highest in terms of employment generation, after agriculture, the road transport sector had hoped for positive outcomes through constructive engagement with the government. Unfortunately, these hopes have been in vain,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman,  core committee, former president, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).


“We had submitted a detailed budget memorandum to the Finance Minister, anticipating some relief for this sector. However, it seems that the heartfelt pleas of those working in this sector could not penetrate the iron-walled ministry, as not a single benefit was granted. The macro-objects of infrastructure and tourism development in Odisha and Bihar (as part of political exigencies) are the only solace for our brethren from the passenger transport and tourism sector,” he said. “The viability of this sector is increasingly threatened from multiple taxations, rampant corruption and rising input costs such as diesel, tolls, third-party insurance, and tyre prices. We are profoundly disappointed with the current budget, as it not only fails to meet the expectations of those working in this sector but also those of the common man,” he added.



Railway allocations


There has been a capital allocation of Rs 2,62,200 crore, one of the largest ones with Rs 1,08,000 crore for safety related works as per railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Mumbai Transport Urban Project (MUTP-3) had been allocated a fund of Rs 908 crore and Rs 1,087 crore for Mumbai Metro projects.
 

mumbai metro mumbai metropolitan region development authority Budget 2024 mumbai mumbai news Union Budget

