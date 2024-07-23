Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for record allocation of Rs 2,62,200 crore for Railways

Nirmala Sitharaman. File Pic/PTI

Union Minister for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday and allocated record capex to Rs 2,62,200 crores for Railways, an official statement said.

The Gross Budgetary support is Rs 2,52,200 crores for Indian Railways during 2024-25, it said.

Earlier, the Gross Budgetary Support to Rs. 2,40,200 crore in 2023-24 was only Rs. 28,174 crore in 2013-14. The Railways achieved all time high total receipts of Rs. 2,56,093 crore in 2023-24 and generated a Net Revenue of Rs. 3,260 crore to supplement capex.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, electronic & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for record allocation of Rs 2,62,200 crore for Railways. A significant fund has been earmarked for safety related activities in Railways. In third term of this government, Railways has continued to get a boost,” the statement said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that economy is much resilient today and is on a strong footing than in the past. The economy today is a combination of welfare, fiscal prudence, capital investment and investment in manufacturing, he said, adding that the budget presented today by the Finance Minister is a continuation of the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on inclusive growth that have been the mainstay of this Government in the last ten years

He further said that government has placed a special emphasis on making the Railways world-class.

The statement said that the Indian Railways have achieved several milestones in Infrastructure. In past 10 years, Railways commissioned 31,180 track kms. The pace of track laying increased from 4 km per day in 2014-15 to 14.54 km per day in 2023-24.During 2014-2024, Indian Railways has electrified 41,655 Route Kms (RKMs) as compared to only 21,413 Route Kms till 2014.

In this year's budget, additional funds have been allocated to promote industrial development. These funds will support the essential infrastructure needed to develop industrial clusters at strategic nodes: Kopparthy on the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, Orvakal on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor in Andhra Pradesh, and Gaya on the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor in Bihar. This initiative aims to catalyze industrial growth in the eastern region of India, it said.

Railways have adopted a new approach for infrastructure development. Three Economic Railway Corridors- Energy, Mineral and Cement corridors (192 Projects); Port connectivity corridors (42 Projects) and High Traffic Density corridors (200 Projects) have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti Mission for enabling Multi-Modal connectivity. Capacity enhancement, decongestion of high density networks, achieving reduction in logistics cost in the country, enhancing Passenger experience and their Safety remains the priority areas for the government, the official statement added.