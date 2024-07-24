Breaking News
Union Budget 2024: Opposition leaders politicising budget to spread wrong narrative, says Mahayuti

Union Budget 2024: Opposition leaders politicising budget to spread wrong narrative, says Mahayuti

Updated on: 24 July,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Fadnavis lists allocations for projects across state; CM says many factors were taken into account

Union Budget 2024: Opposition leaders politicising budget to spread wrong narrative, says Mahayuti

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at a recent Mahayuti workers meeting. FILE PIC/PTI

  1. Mahayuti (NDA) leaders in Maharashtra defended the Union government’s announcements
  2. They accused the MVA of creating another ‘fake narrative’
  3. Fadnavis said the Opposition leaders’ had reacted without reading the budget

The Mahayuti (NDA) leaders in Maharashtra defended the Union government’s announcements on Tuesday as a way to ‘all-inclusive growth and India’s run towards becoming a global superpower’. They accused the MVA of creating another ‘fake narrative’. 

