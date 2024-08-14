Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list

Officials cite high footfall for inclusion, say funding will be at par with stations’ requirements

Commuters at Dadar station while a megablock is operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar station on February 4. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Four more stations on the Mumbai suburban railway network have been added to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list, taking the total tally to 38. Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli and Dahisar are the new entrants.

An Indian Railways spokesperson said, “We have added Dadar and Panvel to the existing list for Mumbai suburban section on the Central Railway (CR) and Kandivli and Dahisar on Western Railway (WR) suburban sections. The existing stations on CR Mumbai division are Byculla, Chinchpokli, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad, Titwala, Igatpuri, Lonavala, Wadala Road and Sandhurst Road. The existing stations on WR Mumbai division are Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Malad, Jogeshwari Coaching Terminal and Palghar, and 10 non-suburban stations—Umbergaon, Sanjan, Vapi, Bilimora, Sachin, Bhestan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Amalner and Dharangaon.”

“Dadar, Panvel Kandivli and Dahisar have been selected due to their high footfall. Works at the stations will begin soon,” he added. The funds will be on par with the requirements of the new stations identified. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme seeks to develop railway stations on Indian Railways. Under this scheme, 132 stations in Maharashtra have been identified to be taken up for a revamp. It involves the preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve amenities at the stations.

“Key amenities include improvement of station access and circulating areas, waiting halls and toilets; installation of lifts and escalators, better passenger information systems, executive lounges and nominated spaces for business meetings; improvement of buildings; landscaping; integrating the station with both sides of the city and much more,” the official added.