Mumbai: Rail commuters plan ‘white wear’ protest on August 22

Commuter organisations in the city have called for a “white wear” protest on August 22 against extreme crowding, congestion, and inconvenience to commuters of the Mumbai suburban railway.

“The railway administration has been giving priority to running long-distance trains and the plight of Mumbai railway passengers has increased tremendously in the last few months,” Siddhesh Desai of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh said. “Hence Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh is requesting all passenger organisations, social organisations, passengers, and political leaders to wear white clothes and travel by train on August 22,” he added.

Railway officials said new corridors that are being built will alleviate the congestion of Mumbai suburban railway. During the 2023-24 fiscal year, approximately 241.1 crore passengers used the services of local trains on the suburban section of Central and Western Railways.

“To reduce congestion in Mumbai suburban corridors (including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla), Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-II costing R8,087 crore, MUTP-III costing Rs 10,947 crore and MUTP-IIIA costing Rs 33,690 crore have been sanctioned to meet the future demands of passengers and works are under various stages of construction,” an official said.

“It is important to note that all MUTP projects have been sanctioned on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between the Ministry of Railways and Government of Maharashtra. However, the Maharashtra government did not provide the requisite funds on time as per the commitment till 2022-23, resulting in a delay in the completion of the projects. The government of Maharashtra has started funding for MUTP-IIIA projects from April 2023,” a parliamentary note stated.

“In addition to the suburban expansion, construction of the Vasai by-pass line (Double line) between Naigaon & Juchandra (5.73 Km) has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 175.99 crore. Further extension of these corridors for future demands on suburban corridors is a continuous process,” it added.

