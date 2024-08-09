Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done

Line now awaits electrical tests, following which safety commissioner will be invited for final clearance

Work going on last month on Phase 1 of the Metro Aqua Line-Aarey-BKC stretch, which is expected to be opened in September. Pic/Ashish Raje

Drawing closer to its opening, Mumbai’s first underground Metro Aqua Line 3 announced that it had completed fire inspections for Phase 1 of its commissioning. Besides, testing of its various electrical systems is currently on and by next week, the plan is to submit applications to the commissioner Railway Metro Safety for mandatory safety certification and public commissioning.