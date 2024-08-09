Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done

Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done

Premium

Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Line now awaits electrical tests, following which safety commissioner will be invited for final clearance

Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done

Work going on last month on Phase 1 of the Metro Aqua Line-Aarey-BKC stretch, which is expected to be opened in September. Pic/Ashish Raje

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai’s first underground Metro announced that it had completed fire inspections
  2. The plan is to submit applications to the commissioner Railway Metro Safety
  3. Phase one of the Metro Line 3 includes stations between Aarey and BKC

Drawing closer to its opening, Mumbai’s first underground Metro Aqua Line 3 announced that it had completed fire inspections for Phase 1 of its commissioning. Besides, testing of its various electrical systems is currently on and by next week, the plan is to submit applications to the commissioner Railway Metro Safety for mandatory safety certification and public commissioning.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) aarey colony mumbai mumbai news mumbai metro

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK