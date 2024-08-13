Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Activist warns of indefinite strike over Diva CSMT local services demand

Mumbai: Activist warns of indefinite strike over Diva-CSMT local services demand

Updated on: 13 August,2024 06:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The activist Amol Kendre's announcement comes amid a planned protest on August 14 wherein the commuters will be wearing black bands. Amol said a Diva-CSMT local will alleviate the problem of extreme crowding at the station.

Mumbai: Activist warns of indefinite strike over Diva-CSMT local services demand

Representative image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Activist warns of indefinite strike over Diva-CSMT local services demand
x
00:00

A commuter activist from Diva has threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike over a long-pending demand for a Diva-originating local train to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during peak hours. The activist Amol Kendre's announcement comes amid a planned protest on August 14 wherein the commuters will be wearing black bands. Amol said a Diva-CSMT local will alleviate the problem of extreme crowding at the station.


"It was in October 2022 first that we undertook a signature campaign and handed over our petition to all political leaders, including local MPs, MLAs, Chief Minister and even the Governor. After that some basic works had been done at the station," Kendre told Mid-Day.



Kendre said they staged a protest again in 2023 after which work began and presently work on a new platform has been going on with just the roof left. 


"While we welcome the works that are going on, the original demand of starting a local train from Diva remains unfulfilled. The protest and hunger strike is about the train that we want," he added.

Amol, elucidating further said, "Diva is a massive station and there already are terminating and originating trains for Vasai. If that is the case, why cannot we start local trains from Diva to CSMT? It would help ease the crowding."

"I am sitting on a hunger strike starting August 16 to get the issue highlighted," he added.

A railway official said starting services from Diva was not on the cards presently due to the saturation of the system. "In future, we plan to increase services from Thane station. Additionally, a terminating train requires a reversal point which Diva does not have," the official explained.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus mumbai local train central railway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK