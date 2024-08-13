The activist Amol Kendre's announcement comes amid a planned protest on August 14 wherein the commuters will be wearing black bands. Amol said a Diva-CSMT local will alleviate the problem of extreme crowding at the station.

A commuter activist from Diva has threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike over a long-pending demand for a Diva-originating local train to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during peak hours. The activist Amol Kendre's announcement comes amid a planned protest on August 14 wherein the commuters will be wearing black bands. Amol said a Diva-CSMT local will alleviate the problem of extreme crowding at the station.

"It was in October 2022 first that we undertook a signature campaign and handed over our petition to all political leaders, including local MPs, MLAs, Chief Minister and even the Governor. After that some basic works had been done at the station," Kendre told Mid-Day.

Kendre said they staged a protest again in 2023 after which work began and presently work on a new platform has been going on with just the roof left.

"While we welcome the works that are going on, the original demand of starting a local train from Diva remains unfulfilled. The protest and hunger strike is about the train that we want," he added.

Amol, elucidating further said, "Diva is a massive station and there already are terminating and originating trains for Vasai. If that is the case, why cannot we start local trains from Diva to CSMT? It would help ease the crowding."

"I am sitting on a hunger strike starting August 16 to get the issue highlighted," he added.

A railway official said starting services from Diva was not on the cards presently due to the saturation of the system. "In future, we plan to increase services from Thane station. Additionally, a terminating train requires a reversal point which Diva does not have," the official explained.