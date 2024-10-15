Kandivli locals say this is potential security threat, particularly at night

Scrapped vehicles kept on the footpath under Mahindra flyover in Kandivli. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Mumbai: Civic apathy turns parking spot under Kandivali flyover into scrapyard

Abandoned and scrap vehicles are cluttering the space beneath the Kandivli (Mahindra) flyover on the Western Express Highway, spilling onto the pavement, even as the authorities had pledged to address the growing issue. The area, intended for two-wheeler parking, has become a dumping ground for junk vehicles, making it difficult for people to use the footpath, and it remains a stark reminder of how neglected urban areas can become hazards for commuters, and residents.

Locals have expressed concern about the potential security threat, particularly at night, due to the alleged misuse of the space by drunkards. “These clunkers are spilling onto the footpath on both sides, causing inconvenience for commuters and pedestrians,” said Gopal Jhaveri, a social activist and founder of Mumbai March, a citizens' movement.

“It is treated as a dump yard, and after dark, drunkards use it as a public toilet and a place to drink and smoke. Ironically, there’s a traffic police chowky below the flyover, and it’s possible that the police have dumped their seized vehicles here. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and traffic department need to clear it up.”

Locals have also raised concerns about the unhygienic conditions and the risk to public safety. Advocate Sumitra Shrivastava, a resident of Thakur Village, said, “There is hardly any footpath available to walk on this stretch. Whenever we walk from Poisar metro station or Growels Mall, I find it challenging to use the footpath. It’s especially difficult to walk on this stretch for school kids, women with children, and senior citizens.”

Vikas Kalani, a commuter from Kandivali East, echoed similar sentiments. “I get off at Poisar Metro station and have to cross amid heavy traffic on this stretch of the Western Express Highway towards Thakur village. The scrap vehicles have now scattered on the footpath, forcing us to walk on the road. While it might not be that difficult for me, it’s risky for senior citizens and women with children.”

Previous cleanup efforts

The issue of abandoned vehicles has been a persistent problem across Mumbai. In 2022, the Mumbai police launched the Khatara Hatao campaign, seizing 10,496 abandoned vehicles from city streets, according to a tweet by the then Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

The BMC, as part of its Deep Clean campaign in 2023, auctioned 4,533 abandoned vehicles, earning R4.23 crore from the sale of scrap. Despite these efforts, the problem of abandoned vehicles persists, especially on internal roads, taking up valuable space and posing health risks due to the potential for mosquito breeding in the wrecks.

Advocate Shrivastava commented on the larger impact. “The rise in abandoned vehicles across Mumbai's 2,000 km road network creates more than just an eyesore—it is risky and can open the door to criminal and antisocial activities and adversely affects public health since many vehicles become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Despite repeated campaigns, scrap heaps and clunkers continue to litter the city.”

Promises of action

The state transport department had in 2022 promised that the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, once implemented, would help address the issue. The policy outlines plans for official scrap yards and agencies to manage the paperwork and procedures for scrapping vehicles. However, a lack of coordination between the BMC, the police, and the traffic police has delayed the cleanup of several sites, including the space under the Kandivli flyover.

A retired official from the Maharashtra transport department, speaking anonymously, explained, “There is currently no clear mechanism for vehicle owners to handle the scrapping process, which adds to the problem. Proper coordination among various agencies is essential to addressing the issue of abandoned vehicles.”

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R South Ward, Manish Salve, said efforts are being made to tackle the problem. “As part of the city’s clean-up campaign, we are removing abandoned vehicles from public spaces and relocating them to a designated scrapyard in Thakur Village. These scrapped vehicles will soon be auctioned. However, I have checked with our staff, and the vehicles under the Mahindra flyover were dumped by the traffic department. If they are spilling onto the footpath and causing inconvenience, we will take immediate action to clear them.”