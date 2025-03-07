Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: I am not Uddhav Thackeray to stay ongoing projects, says Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking on the motion thanking Governor C P Radhakrishnan for his address to the joint session of the state legislature, Fadnavis said decisions made by the previous Mahayuti government were not Eknath Shinde's alone but were made in coordination

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying he was not his predecessor to stay on ongoing projects, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking on the motion thanking Governor C P Radhakrishnan for his address to the joint session of the state legislature, Fadnavis said decisions made by the previous Mahayuti government were not Eknath Shinde's alone but were made in coordination.

"I am not Uddhav Thackeray to stay ongoing projects. Decisions made when Eknath Shinde was the chief minister were not his alone. They were mine and Ajit Pawar's responsibility as well," he said in the House, reported PTI.

He said the Mahayuti government, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, works in coordination, and all alliance leaders are involved in decision-making.

The chief minister claimed there was a lack of quality news from the media and quality criticism from the opposition parties.

He further rubbished criticism against him for staying projects, saying, "Even if a divisional commissioner stays a scheme or project if they don't fulfil the Central government guidelines, it is said that I have put the stay," reported PTI.

Fadnavis said the assembly elections last year had given a huge mandate for the Mahayuti.

"People have reposed their trust in the Mahayuti, and we are working on the future course of action to fulfil their dreams and aspirations," he said, reported PTI.

The chief minister said his government has worked out a 100-day plan of work undertaken from taluka-level offices to the Mantralaya, which includes improving office records and ensuring people-friendly governance.

He said the Quality Council of India (QCI) will evaluate every department based on its work in 100 days, and those who perform well will be felicitated on May 1.

"We want to bring in a new work culture," he said, reported PTI.

He said the Metro 3 line in Mumbai, the longest underground metro line in the country, will be fully operational by June 2025, and all metro lines will be operational by 2027.

Fadnavis slammed the Opposition parties for allegedly praising Gujarat for attracting investments, claiming that Maharashtra has three times more investment than the neighbouring state.

Stop praising Gujarat. At this rate, the state won't have to advertise itself, he said.

He further said that the proposed 802-kilometre Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, which will cover 12 districts, most of them in Marathwada, is not just a road but a growth engine.

The expressway will boost economic development in Marathwada and connect Konkan and south Maharashtra to central India, Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

The proposed highway aims to traverse through 12 districts of Maharashtra, Wardha, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg, before entering Goa.

The chief minister said the project faced opposition in Kolhapur but said 200 farmers from five talukas of the district assured support when he met them on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)