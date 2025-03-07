CM Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed that Maharashtra remains India's top state for foreign investment, dismissing opposition claims that Gujarat is ahead. He highlighted that Maharashtra received Rs 1.39 thousand crore in the first three quarters, surpassing other states.

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra tops foreign investment in India, says CM Fadnavis x 00:00

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state legislative assembly on Friday reaffirmed that Maharashtra tops the chart when it comes to Foreign Investment (FI) in India. In fact, the CM dismissed the claims by the opposition that Gujarat is the favourite destination for investment and is ahead of Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his reply to the debate on the Governor’s address, Fadnavis maintained that in the first nine months of the financial year, Maharashtra received 1.39 thousand crore through FI. The FI investment received by Mahrashtra is three times higher than Gujarat. “Even if one combines the investment received by Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi, still they fall way short of Maharashtra’s total,” the CM added.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been alleging that the state is losing business and employment opportunities to Gujarat and Mahayuti government is mute spectator to it. Taking dig at the MVA allegations, Fadnavis in a sarcastic manner stated, “Leaders of Maharashtra are talking so much about Gujarat, that it gives a feeling that these leaders are ambassadors of the neighbouring state. Why would Gujarat give advertisements, when they are getting free of cost publicity.”

Further comparing the previous highest investment bagged by Maharashtra, the CM cited that in 2016-17 the state had received 1.31 thousand crores through FI. “It is the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that releases the number after the investment is done. This year in the first three quarters of the financial year, the investment has touched 1.39 thousand crores. Still fourth quarter numbers are yet to be announced and added to the total,” Fadnavis claimed.

Last year, when Fadnavis and a delegation visited Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), the opposition, especially Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, had criticised the government for signing MoU with Indian companies. Referring to the criticism, Fadnavis stated that in 2022 (January) Aditya Thackeray too had gone to Davos and signed MoUs with Indian companies only.

Further responding to the criticism, the CM emphasised that Maharashtra had signed 1,60,000 lakh crore investment. “Davos is a place where financial companies from the entire world are present. Signing such big MoUs is seen as a statement that catches eyeballs of the entire world. Of six states, there was a beeline of investors only at the Maharashtra government counter,” Fadnavis added.

Thackeray Jr took through a post on x had alleged that, “Out of the MoUs for proposed investment signed with 29 companies, only 1 is from outside of India. The rest are all Indian or have HQs/bases in India. Of the 29 companies, 20 are based in Maharashtra, 15 of which are in Mumbai where the @CMOMaharashtra is located. What's the point of being busy within ourselves when the CM could have an outreach to the world, for Maharashtra?”