Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra to formulate its own space policy soon says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra to formulate its own space policy soon, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), in collaboration with ISRO, organized the ‘Space Tech for Good Governance’ Conclave at its campus in Uttan near Mumbai, fostering discussions on harnessing space technology for a better future

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the conclave

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that the state government will soon formulate its own space policy.


Geospatial technology is set to play a crucial role in sustainable development and governance, helping ensure that the benefits of progress reach the common citizen. From agriculture to administration, disaster management to natural resource conservation, the integration of space technology is emerging as the way forward. Recognizing this, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), in collaboration with ISRO, organized the ‘Space Tech for Good Governance’ Conclave at its campus in Uttan near Mumbai, fostering discussions on harnessing space technology for a better future.


Maharashtra's Space Policy, Startups, and Private Sector Participation


The conclave featured insights from key figures in central and state governments. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the growing significance of space technology, stating, “With the Prime Minister’s policy for private sector participation, India is poised to contribute 8-10 per cent of the global space tech sector, generating a USD 44 billion business. Currently, 189 space tech startups have attracted USD 124 million in investment. The use of remote sensing, drones, GPS, and satellites under the Gati Shakti initiative is enhancing transparency, accuracy, efficiency, resilience, and accountability in governance, infrastructure, land records, agriculture, insurance, and disaster management. AI combined with space technology is a powerful tool, and Maharashtra will soon work towards its own space policy.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union MoS (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences and Science & Technology, noted in a recorded message that space technology has permeated every Indian household. “With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support, space reforms are fostering private sector collaboration and research, making space tech a key player in governance, agriculture, disaster management, urban planning, and revenue management. India is set to play a major role in global space policy,” he stated.

Former MP and RMP Vice-Chairman Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe emphasized India's legacy as a knowledge-driven society. “This conclave unites technology and social science. Now, we can truly say that the sky is not the limit—there’s space beyond! With technological advancements, good governance will be strengthened by ‘somebody’ up there watching,” he remarked.

Lt. General Vinod G. Khandare (Retd), Principal Advisor, Ministry of Defence, underscored the broader concept of national security, stating, “It’s not just about military and police forces; effective resource utilization is crucial. By integrating space technology, AI, and citizen awareness, we can detect and prevent infiltration and sabotage.”

Industry and governance leaders come together

The conclave hosted 125 participants from six states, including leading experts from the techno-economic and governance sectors. Prominent attendees included, Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC); Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, IN-SPACe; Dr. Shirish Ravan, Founder, EarthSight Foundation; Dr. S.P. Aggrawal, Director, NESAC; Rajeev Gambhir, Dy. Director General, SIA-India and Piyush Gupta, Specialist, World Economic Forum. 

From the governance sector, notable participants included, Dr. Eknath Dawale, Principal Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Govt. of Maharashtra and Padmashri Popatrao Pawar, Sarpanch, Hiware Bazar (Adarsh Gaon), Maharashtra.

Cutting-edge technology for rural and urban development

The conclave focused on leveraging geospatial technology for societal benefits. The first panel discussion examined the role of state governments in space technology, while another, titled ‘Antariksh to Antyodaya,’ emphasized bringing technological advancements to grassroots communities. Presentations and panel discussions explored real-world applications of geospatial technology, including women’s empowerment, Gram Panchayat Development Plans, forest fire management, and rural livelihoods.

The event was organized by RMP in collaboration with EarthSight Foundation, Strategic Research & Growth Foundation (SRGF), and Dawon, with support from ISRO, NRSC, North East Space Application Centre (NESAC), SIA-India, and Vasundharaa.

