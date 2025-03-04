Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Over 1200 vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 04 March,2025 11:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

CM Fadnavis made the announcement in a post on X after a review meeting held on Tuesday

CM Fadnavis chaired the meeting on Tuesday. Pic/X

An over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility will be set up at Haji Ali, a shrine in south Mumbai which attracts hundreds of visitors daily, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday.


CM Fadnavis made the announcement in a post on X after a review meeting regarding Mumbai’s infrastructure projects which was held on Tuesday in Mumbai.


Fadnavis has asked the authorities to complete the tender process within a month.


The meeting was focused on ongoing projects worth approximately Rs 1.41 lakh crore and proposed projects totaling Rs 25,000 crore.

During the meeting, CM Fadnavis also instructed the administration to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the cleaning of drains.

In the post on X, CM Fadnavis also wrote that in the meeting the progress of pending work of Mumbai Coastal Road project, which is nearing completion, was also discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister of State Madhuri Misal, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, and key officials from the Urban Development Department and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani presented work completion status of various projects in city.

The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation is currently working on projects worth Rs 1,41,356 crore in the sectors including infrastructure, water supply, sewage treatment, healthcare, etc,

CM Fadnavis gave the following instructions for upcoming projects:

- 700 km of cement concrete roads

- Versova to Bhayander Coastal Road

- Work on various bridges including Gokhale Bridge, Vikhroli Bridge, Kurla Bridge, Sion Bridge, Belasis Bridge, Mahalaxmi Bridge, and Marol-Versova Bridge

- Revitalisation of Dahisar, Poisar, Oshiwara and Mithi rivers projects

- Sewage treatment plants in Versova, Malad, Bhandup, and Ghatkopar

- Redevelopment of Sion KEM, Sion, and Nair hospitals, along with new hospital construction

- Creation of parking lots and commercial centers at Octroi Naka on Dahisar West Expressway and at Mankhurd

- Mulund Bird Sanctuary

- Deonar Bioremediation,

- Modernisation of Deonar slaughterhouse

"These projects will be part of a Rs 25,000 crore development initiative in city," the officials said.

