Row over ‘insult to language’ following RSS leader’s controversial statements rocks both Houses; Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS chiefs slam senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi in rare display of unity

Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, senior RSS leader. Pic/X/@RSSorg

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule reiterated that everyone should learn and speak Marathi. On Thursday, speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the chief minister stated that respecting other languages is important but while doing so, one has to respect Marathi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav brought to notice of the House Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi’s statement that those coming to Mumbai need not learn the Marathi language. “The government has been talking about Marathi pride. The Mahayuti government has even made it mandatory to use the Marathi language for communication in all its offices and semi-government institutions. But, the language has been insulted and the government needs to explain its stand on the same,” Jadhav said.

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister

Jadhav was referring to media reports quoting the RSS leader as stating at a public event in the city that it was not necessary to learn Marathi as Mumbai did not have a single language. He cited the example of Ghatkopar where the dominant language is Gujarati. Joshi, in a later clarification, claimed that his remarks were misconstrued.

Fadnavis responds

Replying to Jadhav, Fadnavis said, “I have not heard Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s statement. I obtain information before making any statement on this.” Elaborating on his government’s stand, Fadnavis stated that everyone in the state should learn and speak Marathi. The CM further clarified that his government respected other languages as well. “If one respects his or her language, they will do the same to another language too,” Fadnavis added.

The language row was raised in the Legislative Council, too, by Congress leader Bhai Jagtap and Anil Parab of the Shiv Sena (UBT). “How can one tolerate insult to Marathi,” Jagtap asked. Replying to the issue, Bawankule claimed that Joshi’s statement seemed to have been presented in the wrong manner. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had granted classical language status to Marathi, Bawankule said, “Everyone in Maharashtra should know Marathi.”

Reacting to Bawankule’s reply, Parab complimented the government. “But will the government condemn those who have insulted the Marathi language,” Sena (UBTs) Anil Parab asked.

Estranged Thackerays on same page

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, speaking with the media, claimed Joshi’s statement revealed a hidden agenda of the BJP to divide Mumbai. “The BJP should now book Joshi for his anti-Marathi statement,” he added. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Uddhav’s estranged cousin, also came down heavily on Joshi, stating, “The BJP’s state unit should clarify whether they endorse such a statement”. Daring Joshi to make similar statements in Chennai and Bengaluru, he added, “MNS condemns such statements. The Marathi manoos will not forget this. I will speak on this issue on Gudi Padva [March 30].”